Trendy, intellectual and Bollywood boutique actor! Here’s why we continue to be impressed with Rahul Khanna

Easy-going, suave, chivalrous, quite handsome .. he is a class apart, these are just a few adjectives that are used to describe Rahul Khanna. At any point, you’re scrolling through his social media feed, and even those who don’t like him so much will see him slowly crushing hard.

The style icon and actor is not only a good writer or reader, but a great cook who loves to travel and is CELEBRATED.



Instagram

As the idol is a year older, let’s see how Rahul Khanna continues to be irresistible. Take a deep breath before you take a look.

1. Fashion doesn’t interest him, but style does



Instagram / RK

Her elegant sense of style is not only effortless, but also turns heads. He can throw a shirt around or be fully dressed in a Raghavendra Rathore, RK knows his fashion game well.

2. Whether it’s Earth or Wake Up Sid, RK was the coolest



screenshot

Konkana summed it up perfectly in Wake up Sid- “Sirf ye nahi socha tha ki aap itne beautiful honge aur main itni nervous.” And how to forget his cameo in Love Aaj Kal. Big role in Earth, Hollywood Bollywood, Leila or a small one in many, Rahul Khanna with his few linings and his talents of actor knows how to leave a lasting impact on his audience.

3. Rahul Khanna’s Insta Bio Says He’s The Bollywood Boutique Actor



screenshot

Rahul Khanna has an interesting way of categorizing himself. He does not consider himself in any niche. He once took to a news website and said, “I had heard the term boutique used to describe everything from hotels to investment companies that occupied a more unique space and realized that ‘it was also quite appropriate for me. I found it always got my point across and a good laugh. “

Don’t miss him as Yousaf Rana in The Americans. Bollywood or other shows

4. The aesthetics on his Instagram feed is essential

If he is absent from the big screen, RK ensures that he keeps his presence felt on social networks

5. Rahul Khanna is every girl’s dream man



Rahul Khanna / Instagram

Oh hi, greek god loves to read, is a writer and loves to cook. This actor is truly endowed with a good appearance, good appearance and good appearance.

6. Hidden Bollywood gem that we loved at Rang Rang Mere Rang Mein

Her little dance step and the love song make you want to keep watching this song over and over again. In fact, when this song appeared on Four More Shots recently, people secretly wanted Rahul Khanna to appear as a guest.

7. He saves dogs and loves hatching turtles at the beach

Our crush is more than perfect. He enjoys a day with rescued dogs. Now an animal lover has to be a great human being.

8. For a boy, organizing his luggage and his wardrobe breaks the stereotype.

RK is very picky about how he organizes his wardrobe and this is something we should all learn.

9. His Diet Gives Us Health Goals Rahul is crazy about health.

He is not only attentive to his appearance, but also to maintaining his physique.

10. Rahul Khanna has no controversies, he keeps to himself

He is extremely well read and he is also a great writer. His book recommendation is something people watch out for.