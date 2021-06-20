Actor Chris Noth on the return of live music to New York

When actor Chris Noth learned that concert halls were allowed to reopen in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it was a great relief.

A relief, not only because Noth is a huge music fan, but because he co-owns The Cutting Room, a concert hall and salon in the city.

Best known for his lead roles in television hits like Sex and the City, Law and Order, and The Good Wife, Noth opened The Cutting Room in 1999 with his partner and Berklee College of Music alumnus Steve Walter.

Noth told Yahoo Finance Live that the city’s concert halls were suffering long before the pandemic because of the finances and the cost of running a venue in Manhattan. “

“We’re lucky to have the patience of the person who owns the building, and he just happens to be a music fan, so we were lucky,” he said, referring to the owner of The Cutting Room. “

Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, after 70% of adults in New York state received at least one dose of the vaccine. State officials have largely left individual facilities to decide for themselves whether they will require and enforce COVID protocols.

Many, like The Cutting Room, are working on the honor system and requesting that unvaccinated clients wear masks indoors.

We’re going with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, Noth said. We’re going to believe that if anyone knows they are infected it won’t be released to the public, but for now, with the vaccines as they are, we’re kind of confident that the CDC is reliable.

Actor Chris Noth is co-owner of The Cutting Room, a New York concert hall and salon. Before hitting hard, Stephani Germanotta, commonly known as Lady Gaga, performed at the club early in her career.

Noth’s business partner Walter said the club received constant calls from groups eager to resume live performances after more than a year of absence on stage. Musicians are dying to play. They are all calling. It’s amazing how quickly the calendar is filling up, he told Yahoo Finance Live.

And that includes larger musical acts, which wouldn’t normally play in more intimate venues. It gives us a chance for the little guys because they can’t play in the Garden [Madison Square Garden] and all that the general public because the tours were not fixed. So we can get great acts that wouldn’t play in such a small room, Walter said.

The story continues

In addition to live music, The Cutting Room also serves food in a dinner club atmosphere. With the exception of some kitchen staff, Walter said almost all club workers return.

In true entrepreneurship, Noth found synergy at the club for another of his businesses. In 2018, the actor bought a controlling stake in ultra-premium tequila brand Ambhar Tequila, which is now the official tequila of The Cutting Room.

Actor Chris Noth is the majority shareholder and Ambassador of the Ambhar Tequila brand. The boutique brand produces around 300,000 bottles of tequila per year.

The actor, who is reprising his role as the infamous Mr. Big in Sex and the City series of suites, And just like that, said he was happy his club could be a showcase for all the good music out there.

They just need a place to come and play their music. It was our original philosophy because we love music. We grew up in the 70s and 80s and the late 60s and that’s how our love for music was formed, Noth said.

When you think of all the places that have gone missing, The Bottom Line, CBGB’s, to name just two of the most famous, he said. I have always hoped that when there is an empty space that the city does not give tax breaks, so that when a small business comes along and they are ready to rent for a reasonable price, they theirs to wait for a bank or a pharmacy to take it, which has all the money in the world.

Alexis Christoforous is a presenter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AlexisTVNews.