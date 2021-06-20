WorldMusicDay Ikka: Bollywood should try new things in music | Hindi movie news





Ikka, aka Ankit Singh Patyal, made his debut in the Hindi film industry with In Da Club (Tamanchey, 2014) and has since given us several chartbusters. His foray into music came when he first heard Eminem. It struck me differently. I mean, I used to hear mostly Bollywood songs and traditional Punjabi songs but after listening to Hip Hop things changed. I found it very relatable and I got attached to this genre and that feeling just kept getting stronger, he tells us. And now the popular rapper thinks he can’t live without it, music is my oxygen and it’s something I can’t survive without.



The point is, he’s not from the industry, but he’s been successful nonetheless. Does he think that only talent is enough to be successful in this industry, we ask. With talent, it takes hard work. You need to have a commitment to your goal and a knowledgeable, knowledgeable team that understands the music business. Without these, we can still do things big, but this will only last for a limited period. With such incredible talent in our country, believe me, it’s hard to survive any longer without having these qualities and a good support team. While he understands and recognizes that over the years Bollywood music has become a genre in its own right, he says, I would say Bollywood should try new things in music as music is continually evolving. Also, music in general is a very large industry in our country, but we lack unity. I think musicians and artists should start to support each other and stay together as one big family. With the last 15 months of the raging pandemic, a lot has changed and the most notable has been noticed in the independent music scene. The dynamics of our music industry have changed over the past two years. New music labels have played a major role in building the non-cinematic music category and culture in our country, which has certainly led to a change in the pattern of music consumption in India. But if you are talking about independent music then yes this is the age of digitization and this is the reason why many artists succeed without the support of Bollywood or music labels. Music streaming platforms have become a boon for music and independent artists. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Ikka tells us that he has several artist collaborations in the works. There is a lot in store for my fans. So stay tuned! he signs.

