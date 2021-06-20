Entertainment
I was in a depressed state when the releases were fresh
[EXCLUSIVE] Sharib Hashmi on The Family Man 2, releases and more
Having been part of Slumdog Millionaire, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Filmistaan, Vodka Diaries and Batti Gul Meter Chalu among other films, actor Sharib Hashmi has carved out a place for himself in the industry. But it is with The family man franchise, that the actor really took the limelight. In the shoes of Srikant Tiwari’s best friend, JK Talpade, the character of Sharib has given viewers a friend that everyone needs.
Talk to Tnow digital, the actor shared his experience playing JK on the web show. He said he had a great time playing it and shared, “I’m still not done. I have a lot to explore, and I’m sure we will hopefully next season. “
Asked about the praise coming to him, Sharib shared someone’s quote and said, “Srikant is the heart of the story, and you are its beat.” This is indeed the effect his character had on viewers.
He also spoke about the public’s liking for his character and said: “What is public related is that everyone wants a friend like that in their life. Someone who loves you unconditionally, who you are with. can talk about anything without thinking that he will judge you. Gandé Gandé jokes maro, daaru piyo, so I think everyone found this friend in JK and that’s why they bonded so much to the character. “
The actor, who shot most of his scenes with Manoj Bajpayee, said he felt blessed to have had the opportunity. “If you like JK, a lot of the credit goes to Manoj sir. He made me feel comfortable from day one. On day one of the first season he made sure I was at it. comfortable and not nervous. He’s a friend, philosopher, guide, big brother and guru – all rolled into one, “he explained.
But his journey to the success phase was not a bed of roses. He shared that it almost seemed unreal. “I have been waiting for this for so long,” he said, adding: “I am happy that this is happening, I don’t regret that it has taken so long which is happening now. I enjoyed my low as much as I enjoy my highs. “
The actor said that while he has faced many rejections in the past, he has learned a lot from them as well. “I took them as a point of motivation to move forward, to improve myself and to improve myself in my profession,” he said.
Sharib, however, shared that there were films he was meant to be a part of that didn’t materialize.
“There were films that almost happened. It could have changed the course of my career. But unfortunately, they didn’t materialize. But I have no regrets… I was in a very depressed state. when the rejections were fresh. I was in a depressed state for weeks. But after a while you get used to the rejections and you have thick skin. Then you know you can survive the hard times, “he said. -he explains.
He added, “It actually takes a lot of courage to constantly listen to the no-no-no’s and maintain a positive attitude and confidence in your work. It takes a lot of patience on your part.”
Then the actor will be part of Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.
