Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 20, 2021 includes celebrities Nicole Kidman, John Goodman





Top celebrity birthdays June 20, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Nicole Kidman, John Goodman and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 20, and learn an interesting fact about each one. FILE – Musician Brian Wilson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 2, 2015. Wilson’s story is at the heart of a new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, “which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week. (Photo by Casey Curry / Invision / AP, File)Casey Curry / Invision / AP Singer Brian Wilson turns 79 Fun fact: the documentary on Wilson Long Promised Road recently premiered Lionel Richie performs onstage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP)Amy Harris / Invision / AP Singer Lionel Richie turns 72 Fun fact: received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 John Goodman, left to right, Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine attend the Los Angeles premiere of “The Righteous Gemstones” at Paramount Pictures Studio on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor John Goodman turns 69 Fun fact: one of his first movie roles was as a football coach in Revenge of the Nerds FILE – Nicole Kidman arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Kidman turns 54 on June 20. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, on file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Nicole Kidman turns 54 Fun fact: was nominated for 4 Oscars and won once Grace Potter performs at Love Rocks NYC’s fifth annual concert to benefit God’s Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theater on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Rocker Grace Potter turns 38 Fun fact: sang the national anthem at the 2014 NFL Pro Bowl More celebrities with birthdays today Actress Bonnie Bartlett (St. Elsewhere, Once and Again) is 92 years old. Actor James Tolkan (Back to the Future Films) is 90 years old. Actor John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 77 years old. Singer Anne Murray is 76 years old. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 75 years old. Actor Candy Clark (American Graffiti) is 74 years old. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67 years old. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61 years old. Sugar Ray bassist Murphy Karges is 54 years old. Alison Krauss and Union Station singer Dan Tyminski is 54 years old. Actor Peter Paige (Queer as Folk) is 52 years old. Actor Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, A Beautiful Mind) is 50 years old. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 50 years old. Singer Chino Moreno is 48 years old. Lee is 44 years old. Actor Tika Sumpter (The Have and the Have Nots) is 41 years old. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 41 years old. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (The Voice, Curly Sue) is 40 years old. Underoath keyboardist Chris Dudley is 40 years old. 38. Actor Mark Saul (Grays Anatomy) is 36 years old. Actor Dreama Walker (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood films, TV Gossip Girl) is 35 years old. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) is 32 years old. Actress Maria Lark (TVs Medium) is 24 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on June 20 Scipio the African, the Roman general Errol Flynn, actor Martin Landau, actor Olympia Dukakis, actress Danny Aiello, actor John Mahoney, actor Bob Villa, TV host (75) 