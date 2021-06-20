Two Stargate Veterans Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars »GateWorld





Two actors from the Stargate family are about to add a new stage to their career. Ming-Na Wen and Jason Momoa were inducted in 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame class and will get their own names immortalized on the legendary Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Wen’s long list of movie and TV credits includes emergency, As the world turns, street fighter, and Mulan. In 2009, she was chosen Universe Stargate, and the show’s producers quickly transformed Camille Wray’s character from a recurring guest role to a core cast member. Since SGU completed in 2011, the actress co-starred on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and she currently plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and the larger universe of Star Wars. She has also done a lot of dubbing for animation, including Phineas and Ferb and guardians of the galaxy. Jason momoa, of course, joined the cast of Stargate Atlantis in 2005 for the second season of the series. For four years he played the role of Satedian warrior Ronon Dex. Before that he had roles on Baywatch and the north coast. After Atlantis production completed in 2008, Momoa rose to fame as Khal Drogo on Game of thrones. He was cast as Conan the Barbarian in the 2011 feature film and as villain opposite Sylvester Stallone in Bullet in the head. Eventually, he was chosen to play Arthur “Aquaman” Curry in the DC Cinematic Universe and his 2018 feature film. Aquaman won $ 1.1 billion at the global box office. In 2021 will appear in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated remake of the sci-fi classic Dune. In addition to her big screen fame, Momoa has also been creative and productive. He produced and starred in the period drama Border for Netflix, and made the headlines of the post-apocalyptic See for Apple TV +. They join 36 other fellow inductees, from Francis Ford Coppola and Carrie Fisher to Willem Dafoe, Michael B. Jordan and prolific television producer Greg Berlanti. The winners were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted to a special selection committee, which is part of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to Ming-Na and Jason! This. Is. Madness. I don’t understand this post. https://t.co/yvL16zZGCa – Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) June 17, 2021







