the diving suit is a staple of spaceflight. In science and in all pop culture, his image is synonymous with the beyond and the conquest of space by man. But space suits have one essential purpose. They keep humans alive in hostile or planetary environments. So – on this Father’s Day 2021 – we wanted to take a look at the costume of the most infamous father from a galaxy far, far away. Yes, we are talking about dark Vador from the Star Wars media franchise. How do real-world spacesuits compare to the whole?

It’s a topic of much discussion on fan sites. And it’s interesting to think about it, in light of what real spacesuits do in the real world. So this is it…

Warning, spoilers to come!

Is Darth Vader wearing a spacesuit?

Darth Vader’s costume apparently allows him to venture into the void of space, at least for brief periods. It has happened several times in the Star Wars series. You can see an example in the video below.

And there are other examples, like in the novel Lords of the Sith. There, Vader comes out of his TIE fighter and jump into space to reach an enemy spaceship. He makes another jump from spaceship to spaceshipDarth Vader and the Ninth Assassin (a five-issue comic book mini-series), and again inStar Wars: A New Hope, the first film in the Star Wars franchise. In this movie, Vader jumps from Star Destroyer to a rebel blockade runner.

People wonder if Vader’s extravehicular jumps through empty space are made possible by his costume. After all, Vader has supreme mastery of Strength.

So here we see two powers at play. One is the ability to fly. The other is the ability to breathe without oxygen. According to fan sites, when it comes to the latter, Force carriers can hold traces of oxygen in their lungs while suppressing their body’s instinct to shut down.

This ability is featured again in the final scene of the 2016 Star Wars movie. Thief one, which is shown in the video below. In it, Darth Vader stands in front of the rebel flagship, Depth, just after the Tantive IV escapes with princess read and the Death Star plans. The paralyzed hangar seems depressurized; The cloak of the Vadors floats lightly in the hunting air. We see that he’s not rushing into the ship, which he reasonably would if the vacuum of space were an immediate threat.

Instead, his suit apparently protects him, much like a real spacesuit would.

How does Darth Vader breathe?

What many remember is that Darth Vader’s suit functions as a life support system. This is what keeps him alive after losing all of his limbs and burning alive on Mustafar, following the epic duel with his teacher, Obi wan kenobi. Much of Vader’s body – including his eyes, eardrums, tongue, lungs, esophagus, stomach, and more – was charred and destroyed. the Wookiepedia reports that her suit is equipped with the drugs, intravenous fluids and nutrients essential to her survival. He depends on it, even when he’s not in space. He dies after Luke touchingly takes off his helmet in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi.

This same scene also reveals that the helmet is under pressure. You can hear a release of pressure when the helmet comes off. So, it’s potentially airtight.

Regarding oxygen, Wookieepedia writes that Darth Vader is equipped with a small portable medical bay. The amount of oxygen supplied by the medical bay could be a fundamental difference from NASA space suits: more on that below. However, some have doubled The Vadors are like his lungs of steel. It can act as an air supply in an emergency, but it’s not described as the primary focus of the costume throughout the ensemble. Star wars series.

With that, those of you who remember the movies know that Stormtrooper the armor looks a lot like Darth Vader’s costume. Their sheaths are said to protect against projectiles, harmful chemicals, extreme temperatures, and some biological weapons. According to this Reddit thread, they are also equipped with a 20 minute emergency air cleaner in the backplate.

Darth Vader can turn off the breather (whooooooo-paaaahhh) for periods at a time. He uses this ability in the 1980 filmThe Empire Strikes Back, just before the grandfather reveals, waiting to ambush Luke.

What is a spacesuit, anyway?

NASA describes space suits as:

… More than the clothes astronauts wear in space. The costume is really a little spaceship. It protects the astronaut from the dangers of being outside in space.

And NASA says:

Suits protect astronauts from heat or cold.

And …

[Spacesuits] prevent astronauts from being harmed by space dust.

And …

[Spacesuits] even have special gold-lined visors to protect the eyes from the sun’s rays.

The Vader’s costume seems to do all of these things. Or things like these. Is he wearing a spacesuit? Well, he’s apparently wearing a specialized suit that does a lot of things that space suits do.

Vader’s fictional suit also has in common with real spacesuits that would be expensive to make. Business intern offers this story from April 2020 why real spacesuits are so expensive.

As for the Vader’s costume, there is also a cost associated with it. In 2015, The shadow station, a sunglasses supplier, rated Darth Vader’s costume as if it existed in the real world, given its capabilities and materials. They said the lawsuit, if it existed, would be worth up to $ 18.3 million.

No matter what you bought from your dad, this Fathers Day, it sure sounds like a good deal in comparison.

Bottom line: In science and throughout pop culture, spacesuits symbolize the great afterlife and mankind’s conquests of space. So how do the real-world spacesuits compare to the suit worn by Darth Vader?

