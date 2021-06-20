Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia’s fairytale wedding to girlfriend Divya Punetha in Dehradun; see photos





Image source: INSTAGRAM / AKSHAY KHARODIA Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia’s fairytale wedding to girlfriend Divya Punetha; see photos Actor Akshay Kharodia of popular TV show Pandya Store married longtime girlfriend Divya Punetha on June 19 in Dehradun. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance under COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay chose to wear a pastel green Sherwani while Divya chose a hot pink colored lehenga. The duo complemented each other indeed. Sharing the photos from her wedding, Akshay wrote: “Together and forever”. Many celebrities took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Akshay and Divya. Shiny Doshi, co-star of Akshay’s Pandya store, wrote: “You both congratulate Mr. and Mrs. kharodia. I wish you much happiness and a life of togetherness.” Bhagyashree Mote commented: “Congratulations ladke! Earlier, Akshay had also shared a glimpse of his Haldi ceremony. Sharing some footage from the pre-wedding party, he wrote: “Here is a memorable Haldi ceremony, a fun laughter party and a great life together. A life together filled with incredible fortune and overflowing joy, smiles. endless and sweet yellow. “ Dressed in a white kurta and yellow pajamas, the actor was all smiles as the ladies applied haldi to him. Sharing the details of her wedding with ETimes, Akshay said, “The wedding was superb. It was beyond my expectations. My family, Divya’s family, had a blast. We were only 10 years old. people at the wedding, 5 from my side and 5 from my girlfriends. It was an intimate wedding at home. We had a traditional Indian wedding. It was raining in Dehradun but luckily when I was about to go forward with my wedding procession (Baarat) it stopped. I also danced with everyone while I was sitting on the horse. I was very excited. Asked about the most memorable moment of the wedding, the actor shared, “There were two memorable moments. The first was the moment I saw Divya. I had been waiting for this moment for a long time so it was special for me. And another was when we were doing wedding rounds in front of everyone and Pandit Ji. And we repeated the mantras and vows with Pandit Ji. It was the most special and memorable moments. “







