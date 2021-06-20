Drag queen letters to Hollywood super-agent spark new doc

After the death of William Morris’ super-agent, Ed Limato, in 2010, his former assistant and close friend, Richard Konigsberg, was entrusted with the liquidation of a large estate. First the art and the furniture, then the house. Over the years, the last remaining boxes of what had no cash value made their way to the garage of Konigsberg and his partner Craig Olsen. Finally, Olsen started rummaging through the boxes. It was then that the real treasure emerged.

Inside the first box he opened, almost as if they wanted to be found, were about 200 pages of letters, some neatly typed, others beautifully handwritten on notepaper or scribbled on it. a postcard. The missives were filled with elaborate details of stolen wigs, sequined cocktail dresses and sexual encounters, all addressed to someone named Reno Martin and signed with names like Daphne or Josephine. Collectively, the letters painted a vivid portrait of an intimate existence among a tight group of friends in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York City.

A letter from Daphne, from the PS documentary Burn This Letter Please about untold stories of queer life after the death of William Morris agent Ed Limato led to the discovery of 200 pages of letters. (Reno Martin, LLC)

At first I thought, these are incredibly personal. I shouldn’t be reading them, says Olsen. But he quickly understood why there was so much interest in hair, eyeliner, going to underground nightclubs. I realized they were drag queens, says Olsen, who picked up the phone and called his friend Michael Seligman, senior producer at RuPauls Drag Race, with an urgent request: you have to come here and see this that I have.

At first, Olsen thought the Letters might become the source of a future solo show, perhaps a mysterious documentary called Who Is Reno Martin? Then Seligman contacted the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives at USC. He explained what Olsen had found and asked if he could compare Limato’s letters with something similar in the archive files.

There was a really long pause, said Seligman, then the guy said, you got what? I can promise you that nothing is like what you describe.

It wasn’t until then that Seligman and Olsen realized they had come across rare artifacts in LGBTQ history.

George Roth in a photo from the PS documentary Burn This Letter Please. (Zachary Shields)

Given that Seligman previously spent time as a research producer on the celebrity-obsessed television documentary Mysteries & Scandals, it’s no surprise that he turned the fruits of his investigation into a documentary. PS engrave this letter please, co-directed by Seligman and Jennifer Tiexiera, features archival footage from 74 sources and interviews with experts who have studied and can contextualize the mid-century Manhattan gay scene. But the film’s power and charm lie in the uninhibited on-camera accounts of nine of the letter’s writers.

Men today aged 80 to 90 were often ostracized by the gay community and risked a significant prison sentence if caught in public in women’s clothing. Still, the subjects are so provocative that it’s easy to see why the film’s slogan is: their greatest act of resistance was simply to exist.

I don’t think drag queens get enough credit to be on the front lines of this whole pride thing, Seligman says. They are the ones who refused to integrate. They are the ones who put their necks in danger. Night after night, take the hits, get rejected, laughed at, but they still got up every day and kept doing it.

Seligman found a key piece of the letter puzzle when his first interview subject, Henry Arango, revealed one of Limato’s deepest secrets. During a period when the future Hollywood power broker worked as a radio DJ just outside of New Orleans, Limato was called Reno Martin.

This information alone does not guarantee a successful documentary. So, first-time director Seligman sought a collaborator who better understood how to create story arcs and momentum from a stack of 60-year-old letters and raw footage of talking heads. Enter Tiexiera, a seasoned documentary editor, who agreed to watch Arango’s interview. He was just the brightest light ever seen on camera, says Tiexiera. I basically remember saying [Seligman]If you’re going to make this film about these people and let them reconstruct their story with their own mouths, then I’m in it.

Henry Adrian Arango, one of the subjects interviewed in the documentary PS Burn This Letter Please. (Zachary Shields)

Over the course of five years, working from missives signed by nicknames, PS Burn This Letter Please slowly took shape. Often times it was just a matter of taking every piece of information, trying to get some sort of picture of who that person was, and then cold calling, says Seligman, who ultimately hired a private investigator. Assignments often start with a wave, so we know this guy’s first name is Joe.

Along the way, when his research into PS led him to ex-mafia wife Anna Genovese, who owned some of the most popular 1950s drag clubs in Greenwich Village, New York, Seligman has embarked on a side project, a podcast called Mob Queens, which he co-hosts with Jessica Bendinger.

After Seligman and Tiexiera completed PS Burn This Letter Please, the global pandemic upended their plans to premiere the feature documentary at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Instead, it hit the film festival virtual tour, where comparisons to Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston’s portrayal of New York prom culture, have often been made. A the notice called him an essential foray into a forgotten history of identity, rebellion and art.

Word on the PS continued to spread. Discovery + began airing the documentary in January and on June 28 it will be available on iTunes and Amazon. Last week, the Tribeca Film Festival hosted a sort of in-person revamp, a sold-out outdoor screening of PS at Hudson Yards where the filmmakers and their drag queen subjects or female impersonators, as many prefer to call themselves, took to got to see PS with an audience for the first time.

Terry Noel as seen in PS documentary Burn This Letter Please. (From Terry Noel / Reno Martin, LLC)

One of those interviewed who was unable to attend the event was Terry Noel, who in PS details how the Genovese nightclub impresario paid for Noels’ gender reassignment surgery. When Seligman first met Noel, she was the one who actually framed the then-amorphous project for him.

She said, Oh, I understand what you’re doing. You don’t say a story you tell the story, says Seligman. the story: You come from a small town. You think there’s no one here like me. I have to get out of here. I have to go to town. I have to find my tribe. To Terry’s point, a lot of queer people told stories. And I think that’s why [P.S.] resonated with so many who saw the movie, even if they aren’t a drag queen.

Seligman’s voice suddenly thickened with emotion. I’m still stifled talking about this, he said. Finding drag gave them a community, a sense of who they were. This is the thing that saved them.