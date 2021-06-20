Bodrum’s tourist gem to host $ 83 million sports and entertainment complex





Bodrum’s tourist hotspot on the “Turkish Riviera” is set to become home to a huge resort that will be built using Russian technology, the head of the Russian-Turkish Business Council said on Sunday. The Bodrum Arena project will start in about five months and will be implemented with an investment of more than 70 million euros ($ 83 million), Akhmet Palankoev told Anadolu (AA) agency. In addition to ice hockey rinks and skating areas, the complex will host concerts, outdoor shows and events, Palankoev said. It will also employ 300 people. Stressing that the project will contribute to sports tourism in Turkey, Palankoev noted that the Turkish resort complex will be completed in 15 months. We also want to open a school where young people interested in ice hockey, ice skating and other ice sports can receive an education, he added. The project will be implemented by SportInvest Bodrum which is based on the principle of a public-private partnership with the Municipality of Bodrum, the Bodrum Promotion Foundation BOTAV and several private investors. Foreign visitors have shown great interest in Bodrum’s active health care sector and its cultural attractions such as exhibitions and conventions, as well as yacht building and sports complexes. Regarding Russia’s travel restrictions to Turkey, Palankoev said the tourism sector in Turkey has made preparations and is ready. He pointed out that Turkey was doing its best on coronavirus measures and noted: I have visited Turkey at least 10 times since August. I have been to different regions and see how serious the Turks are about the pandemic. I don’t think Russia took the measures for political reasons, he said, adding that the economic situation between Turkey and Russia is not a competition but a need for each other. . Russia announced on Friday that it would resume flights to Turkey, a popular tourist destination, from June 22, thanks to improved anti-COVID-19 measures in the country. The decision was taken following a visit by Russian experts to Turkey to assess security measures. Moscow suspended most air travel with Turkey in April until June 1, a ban it then extended until June 21. Economic and trade relations are the engine of Turkish-Russian relations. Russia has been one of Turkey’s most important trading partners, with energy being one of the most important elements of bilateral relations.

