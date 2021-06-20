Taiwanese actor bursts into tears during Weibo live-sale





Photo: screenshot by Sina Weibo Morni Chang, an actor and TV mogul from the island of Taiwan, cried during a recent live alcohol promotion after viewers accused him of selling himself. The 64-year-old TV mogul took part in a live broadcast on Friday selling alcohol from Moutai on Sina Weibo, but the discussion quickly ignited as some commentators accused him of trying to sell fake alcohol. He finally collapsed after a comment on the chat said, “You will lose your virtue in old age for doing this.” “You’ve lost your morale as an actor,” read a comment from another viewer. “I’ve been working hard in this industry for three decades and all I wanted to do was show my fans another part of me during this livestream,” Chang said, apologizing to the camera while wiping away tears. with a towel. . “I’m sad you told me that. The topic of “feeling sorry for Morni Chang” began popping up on Sina Weibo after the live broadcast, gaining more than 110 million views and countless discussions. A majority of netizens expressed sympathy and understanding for Chang, with many saying “Chang should be worthy of respect as long as he earns money with his own hands.” Chang did not respond to accusations that the alcohol sold was not in fact Moutai brand alcohol. Chang gained many fans after starring in the Chinese TV series My Best Friend’s Story in December 2020. He currently has 2.2 million followers on his official Douyin account. According to a March Taiwanese media report, the star earned nearly 16 million yuan ($ 2.48 million) in advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2021 through the channel. Chang is not the first Taiwanese star to get emotional over negative chat comments during a live promotion. Chang Ting, another Taiwanese actress, has previously been criticized by viewers for launching a live commercial broadcast on May 22, the same day famous Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping died. The live streaming business has recently exploded in China. According to a 2021 report from Nanfang Finance, Viya, known as the country’s millionaire “live streaming queen”, sold 22 billion yuan of products online in the second half of 2020. World time

