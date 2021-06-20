Melanie Sykes claims Leigh Francis’ offensive remarks left her crying all night





TV presenter Melanie Sykes claimed she was in tears after Celebrity juiceStar Leigh Francis made offensive remarks at her for three hours while playing her character as Keith Lemon. Sykes said the alleged abuse occurred while filming on ITVs Through keyhole in 2018, adding that she had complained to producers. Francis, playing his falsely tanned comedy character Lemon, hosted the show for six series, until it was canceled last year. I went to the studio and I didn’t think Keith was going to be like he was on the other show he does [Celebrity Juice] where it’s all sex and blowjobs and talk about people’s holes and stuff, Sykes said on the podcast Frankly speaking with Lynne Franks & Friends. I sat there for a three hour recording and he did all of this to me verbally to entertain the audience live because it was never going to edit the show, because it was a family show from the Saturday night so he used me to entertain the audience. advised I had Jonathan Ross on my right and Jordan Banjo on my left and the first thing Keith said to me, as a character, was: I bet you’re a *** hole that smells of flowers. It makes me want to cry right now because I was so caught up in the headlights and just didn’t expect it. She added: It’s gone from bad to worse, I kept thinking, what am I going to do? I can’t get up and storm out because it will be all over the papers that I have taken out and it will be, of course, my fault, everyone in the audience has a cell phone so they can see. Sykes said she cried all night before calling her agent in the morning and then calling the manager of talkback production company. The presenter said the producers allowed her to approve the edit of the show that was released. The independent has contacted representatives for Franciss and Talkback for comment. Last year, Francis apologized for his offensive portrayals of blacks on Bo Selecta. From 2002 to 2009, Francis starred on the surreal sketch show Channel 4, in which he impersonated famous people including black celebrities Craig David and Trisha Goddard, while wearing large latex masks. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register now With protests taking place across the world for the Black Lives Matter movement last summer, Francis shared an emotional video on Instagram explaining he was learning.

