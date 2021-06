Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Fathers Day

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): On Father’s Day, some Bollywood celebrities have made a heartwarming wish to their beloved father. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and posted a collage of his black and white photographs with his father. The collage also includes a photo of Akshay posing with his son Arrab and daughter Nitara. “My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I could give my kids a few drops my job here would be fine, ”he writes. Actress Anushka Sharma has posted a series of photos of her father and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently became the father of her daughter Vamika. “Two most exemplary men.” Get me “two hundred. He is full of abundant love and grace.” The best father a daughter can have, ”she wrote. Actor Sanjay Dutt explained how to do his best to practice the principles of life of his late father Sunil Dutt. “Dad always taught me to treat everyone equally, to give love and respect, and to be kind. I have children with the same values ​​that you have always been my ideals. I’m trying to share with you, ”he posted on Instagram. Sanjay is the beloved father of three children, Trishala, Shahraan and Iqra. On a special occasion, actor Soha Ali Khan shared unseen photos of his late father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. “You are loved beyond words and miss you dearly,” she wrote on Instagram. Actor Sara Ali Khan also wanted his “Ava” Saif Ali Khan on social media. She uploaded two photos of herself and her brother Ibrahim posing with her father Saif Ali Khan. “Happy Father’s Day ABBA,” she captioned the post. Actor Anil Kapoor shared a list of qualities absorbed by his late father. “Being loyal, honest, compassionate and a true friend… these are qualities that I have learned to absorb into my life and a gift from my father…. He gave me independence and I was able to learn from my mistakes, but thanks to which I knew that he always supported me… that was all his thanks… everything and all of us… I hope he is always proud of himself forever, ”writes Anil. Actor Ayushmann Khurana also wrote a touching note about his father, PK Frna, an astrologer. In his post, he revealed that his father was responsible for the spelling of the name “double ns and double rs”. “We got it from him. Discipline. Love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always interested in astrology. He doubled my name. This is why behind ns and double rs. At the same time, it also teaches us that we have the ability to forge our own destiny and that our good karma can replace any astrologer. My friend, philosopher, guide. My dad @ astrologer.pkhurrana, ”he wrote in a memo. Actors Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty have also expressed their love for their father on social media. (ANI)

