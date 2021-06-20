Kangana Ranaut reveals how yoga avoided mother’s heart surgery; they share photos from Himachal: The Tribune India





Tribune Web Office

Chandigarh, June 20 Kangana Ranaut explained how yoga helped her parents get back into shape. This precedes International Yoga Day. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a series of photos of her parents doing yoga at their home in Mandi, Himachal. Kangana told her fans how yoga “helped cure her mother of multiple health issues.” The “Queen” actress said a doctor recommended her mother for open heart surgery, but Kangana decided to try curing her mother with yoga instead. “Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday, I’m going to share my yoga stories, everyone knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I made my whole family learn and follow this godsend and this blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, others took a long time, a few years ago my mother was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high cholesterol (600) the doctor said we had to do open heart surgery for her cause there might be a blockage i told my mom with tears in her eyes give me 2 months of your life please i can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and I finally succeeded in my persistent quest today she has no meditation, no illness I had an opportunity and I converted her into a devout practitioner of yoga, he even jogs now, today I can proudly say that the greatest gift I have have done to my family is yoga. A happy family is not something you automatically get, you have to work hard for it. Ev e morning I call them and ask them only one question, Yoga kiya !! today they sent me these photos of this morning practice in their house in Mandi (Himachal) How do you invest in your family? Kangana wrote. In 2015, Kangana spoke at length about her love for yoga. “I had lost interest in life. I used to think, “What is the purpose of life?” Also, around Fashion (2008), since I was doing depressing roles, I started to think about mortality, and things like “why were we born?” and “what will happen to us?” At that time, my guruji (Surya) introduced me to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. I started to find strength in myself and in my inner voice. I started to do yoga thoroughly. I have done Raja Yoga which is a very difficult practice and it requires you to be single. So I lived the life of a monk for a year or two (smiles). I also did Kundalini Yoga and I also studied all of his chakras, ”Kangana said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos