Entertainment
Brad Paisley says it’s ‘patriotic’ to get coronavirus shot, blames ‘Hollywood elite’ for hesitation
Brad Paisley believes it is his “patriotic” duty to encourage his fans to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.
The country singer has appeared on MSNBCs “Deadline” alongside Reverend Al Sharpton to discuss vaccine reluctance and his role as a country singer to address an audience that appears to be reluctant.
The “Whiskey Lullaby” singer said he believes Americans in small communities will take over and get vaccinated once they understand how vital it is to protect their friends, family and neighbors.
“I want to know my people, where I am from, I am from West Virginia”, he said at the exit. “A small town of 1200 people is the kind of community where immediately if a house is on fire, before the fire department can get there, there are already a lot of people with buckets trying to put out. fire. They band together., they do whatever it takes to help their neighbor. So all my fans They see disinformation everywhere, and they are told that water does not put out the fire. so a really strange thing to try to be stronger than this misinformation. “
He added: “I think … When they realize it’s the patriotic thing, when they realize it’s for the greater good, they will.”
About 65.1% of people in the United States had received at least one injection of COVID as of Friday, and that number has increased by less than 1% in the past two weeks. Fifteen states and Washington, DC have vaccinated 70% of their residents. Fifty-five percent of Americans are fully immunized.
Paisley noted that he believed the various incentives offered to people who were vaccinated were helpful. He said he thought this might be one of the only ways to convince people to get the shot before the variants turn into a setback.
The singer doubled down on his claim that getting vaccinated is a patriotic duty. He also criticized “the Hollywood elite” who he said started the initial anti-vaccination movement which he said laid the groundwork for misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s an interesting thing when you look at what’s going on and how it has become what it is. I think back to the original anti-vaccine movement, which kind of started, I think, I can myself. fooling, but I see it as almost starting with the Hollywood elite who did not want their children to be vaccinated because of a bogus report, “he explained. “I think there is a level to reaching these people that you have to say look, the way to be the most productive citizen, the way to be the helping person, is to get this. Patriotic thing is when you raise your arm and say America, shoot yourself. That’s how you’re most patriotic. “
The musician concluded his thoughts by calling on his fans to make the choice to be vaccinated.
