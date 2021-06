Will Mellor of Coronation Street is shocked when asked to sell DRUGS to fans who mistook him for his drug dealer character

CORONATION Street’s Will Mellor is flabbergasted by fans asking him to sell them DRUGS. The actor plays drug lord Harvey Gaskell, who is currently serving a sentence behind bars, but still pulling the strings from within. 4 Coronation Street’s Will Mellor shocked by fans mistaking him for his drug dealer character Credit: ITV The 45-year-old alter-ego wreaked havoc on Simon, Leanne and Nick and even roped up his aunt Sharon to do her dirty work for her. He even involved Nick’s son, Sam, which showed that the ruthless drug lord would do whatever it takes to get what he wants. However, the former Hollyoaks star was alarmed by people asking her to sell them hardcore drugs after seeing her character onscreen. He told The Sun Sunday: It was funny. I went to the local pub and someone said: Do you have what? Do you have any money, Harvey? and I was like, what are you talking about ?. 4 He revealed fans came to see him and asked if he had been on drugs Credit: ITV 4 Will plays drug lord Harvey Gaskell Credit: PA I also had a few women who said, I hope you don’t sell drugs around here. I say to myself, stop saying that, people will hear. As the villain, there’s a good chance you’ll ruffle a few feathers, and the Cobblestone star recalled the abuse he suffered as a result of his character’s actions. He remembers: People shout at me in the street, Leave Simon alone, he’s only small. Im like, that is not real !. But everything is fine. Discussing the news of his casting at the time, he said: “I am honored to have been invited to enter Coronation Street, it is such an iconic show and has been a big part of my family life. . “ 4 Harvey wreaked havoc on the streets for Simon, Leanne and Nick Credit: ITV CASANOVA Soapland’s biggest Lothario revealed – and winner might surprise you TWIN THING? Lorraine Stanley of EastEnders crushes fans with snap alongside her lookalike sister SECRET STAY Emmerdale’s Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson set off on ANOTHER secret journey FRIENDS OF THE DEN Corrie’s Denise Welch reunites with her co-stars 21 years after quitting soap Disclose THE TRAGEDY Five huge EastEnders spoilers for next week, including shocking news from Panesars FAR FROM WALFORD Inside Jessie Wallace’s extremely pink home from EastEnders in London The Harveys trial begins next week and a sheepish Leanne steps into the witness stand. Sharon is then called as a witness and makes a damning report on Harvey’s evil nature in a turn of shock. Will Sharon regret her decision to betray Harvey? Corrie’s Will Mellor holds back tears as he remembers his father’s death as he reveals he “couldn’t even say goodbye”







