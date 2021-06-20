Entertainment
Woodland Pride March attendees aren’t phased by intense heat – Daily Democrat
More than 200 people marched for several minutes in 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday from the parking lot of Pioneer High School to Woodland Community College to celebrate Pride Month.
Pride walkers received shade, water, snacks, free books, and live entertainment after arriving at the main event.
Shortly after everyone arrived, board member Mayra Vega made an official proclamation declaring June Pride Month in Woodland.
City Council calls on all citizens of Woodland to eliminate stigma wherever it exists, recognizing that all residents of Woodland should be treated equally, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, Vega said.
People of all ages were welcome, but most of the participants were young adults, adolescents and a few parents.
Jennifer Alardo and her uncle came for the walk with Alardo’s daughter Emma Alardo-Martinez after she found out via a Facebook post.
I think exposure to something new and different is important for people to become familiar with it, Alardo said. It’s a bit like being exposed to other cultures, races and religions. Once you know it, you don’t fear and care about it anymore.
Alardo-Martinez said it was her first pride and that she was happy to come to the Woodlands celebration because San Francisco didn’t have one this year.
Safety is important to me as a person who is part of the community, she said. Members of the community are constantly victims of hate crimes. I experienced it a lot when I left.
Alardo-Martinez stressed that she believes events like these show people that no matter how they treat people in the LGBTQ community, they will continue to be themselves and to be human.
Numerous booths with jewelry, books, snacks, pride flags and resource information were available to attendees.
Teen Services Librarian Sara Day was at the Woodland Public Library booth handing out free books to anyone who wanted one.
I think it’s really important to accept everyone, and it’s really nice to see the community come together and be part of the same team. I think it’s good to show support for organizations like this and to be progressive and tolerant.
The Yolo County Crisis and Access Line also had a booth available with information for anyone who may have mental health issues.
It is really important that we provide mental health services to our community, especially underserved members of the LGBTQ community, said Representative Liz Lewin. We want to make sure they were there for everyone.
Lewin mentioned that Woodland is kind of an outlier because it’s in a rural area that doesn’t have as many resources as it does in higher density urban areas such as the Sacramento Bay area.
This is why it is very important in Yolo County that we show up at these kinds of things to let community members know that they have access to them, she said.
The community event ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ended with a live screening of Love, Simon.
We should also organize more events like these in other neighborhoods, said Mauricio Alardo. I think it’s great, especially in a place like this.
