Meet the best Bollywood father-child couples who inspire millions of people

June 20, 2021: Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho… toh hamesha apne dil ki suno… aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo… phir dekhna har manzil paar kar, har mushkil aasaan ho jayegi… jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari (In life if you want to become something, achieve something, gain something… then always listen to your heart… and if your heart does not respond to you then close your eyes and take the name of your mom and dad… then you will see you will succeed in everything, everything that is difficult will become easy… the victory will be yours, just yours). This dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, gives us a glimpse of the struggle that many aspiring child stars face. The stakes are high for those with a film background taking their first steps into the industry under the banner of prominent and established fathers. Let’s admit it. The pressure is Herculean. There have been several child Bollywood stars who have exploded at the box office. On Father’s Day, let’s take a look at some of the best father-child pairs in Bollywood.

The best father-child couples in Bollywood

There have been several Bollywood fathers who have been instrumental in launching their children’s careers. Then there are a lot of successful fathers in Bollywood who acted with their children.

Some have not worked with their children but are proud to see them shine brightly. Let’s tell about some of the best father-child pairs in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishekh Bachchan- one of the best father-child couples in Bollywood

Dynamic, royal and world-acclaimed mega star Amitabh Bachchan debuted at age 27 with the film Hindustani Saat.

Its physical dimensions scream with majestic splendor and initiate dialogues through blockbuster films like Kaala Patthar, Sholay, Don, Namak Halaal makes him the angry young man of Indian cinemas. Enter Abhishek Bachchan, his only son, with the unwavering burden of assuming the established name.

He made his debut with the film Refugee at 24 and under the glass of expectations, his success is moderate. However, their combined presence has always delighted audiences, whether in Bunty Aur Babli or Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Aside from being one of the best father-child couples in Bollywood, they are also the most regal father-son duo in the Hindi film fraternity. The culture and ingrained aura that the Bachchans exude is unmatched and it shows in the way young Bachchan talks about his father on various platforms.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Hovering through the posters, the Jackie Shroff celebrity never failed to amaze the cinematic fraternity of hero at Saaho.

The “Bhidu” style entered the industry through Jackie da and his son, Tiger, brought a rusty macho action style to the movies.

Establishing himself through his realistic action sequences and fluid dancing, he has become an irreplaceable addition to the current generation of Bollywood actors.

While they haven’t appeared on the big screen together, their bond has been reflected in numerous interviews both individually and together, creating a totally stylish and emotionally attached father-son jodi.

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

Director Mahesh Bhatt entered the world of cinema at the age of 26 making the first film Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974.

Since then, the session of giving the industry some bangs has continued as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Sadak. Forged into the acting line, junior Bhatt Alia made her debut with the Karan Johar directed SOTY and has secured a place of pride in the hearts of fans ranging from children to the elderly.

Punjab and highway. This duo sets themselves apart from the rest in that the two are not actors, but they definitely lit a corner in the hearts of audiences with their lovable and lovable father-daughter relationship.

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

“Aau! The most comedic villain of all time award should definitely go to Shakti Kapoor.

Making his debut with the film ‘Khel Khilari Ka’, the actor-comedian has donned countless avatars in the industry, appearing in around 200 films. Yes! That is true!

He is the proud father of ethereal beauty Shraddha Kapoor, who enchanted audiences with his extraordinary combination of kindness, warmth and beauty in perfect proportions entering the glam world with the film. teen patti.

His fame intensified thanks to his performance in the hit sequel to the hit film. ashiqui and has continued to grow with each character she adapts to.

The father-daughter duo are known for this emotional chord which is simple yet so complex. Through interviews and social media posts, we see the two glued to each other with a warmth that no other pair can replicate.

Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapur

The extremely versatile father, Pankaj Kapur excelled in Hindi theater, television and films. His most acclaimed movie roles to date have been that of Inspector PK in Raakh, Dr Dipankar Roy in Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Abba-ji, (based on Shakespeare’s King Duncan) in Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Macbeth; Maqbool, the three roles that won him the National Film Awards.

His exceptional lineage is carried by an equally versatile son, Shahid Kapur, who has proven his fervor as an actor in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Kabir Singh and many others. The duo have a striking resemblance and unprecedented comedic timing. They share a special bond and a vision of them together on stage implies a greatness in humility.

Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Sunil Dutt, an actor who embodies discipline and magnificence, has left an indelible mark on audiences with his wife’s acting skills from Mother India to Mera Saaya in Padosan.

Sanjay Dutt, affectionately referred to as “baba” by a huge fan base, quickly followed suit and has enjoyed a successful career in Bollywood for over two decades now.

The father and son duo have gone through difficult times in life and the bond has only grown stronger. Their performance in Rajkumar Hiranis Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) brought that dynamic of a noble legacy and an unworthy heir on stage which turned out to be the most deserving affair as the film reached its climax and became a smash hit.

Clan Kapoor

Bollywood is incomplete without the Kapoor family and there are many successful father-child couples here. Let’s take a look.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor – one of the best father-child couples in Bollywood

They only appeared together in one Abhinav Kashyaps Besharam film in 2013. And sadly, the film was a box office hit. Interestingly, this movie stars Ranbir Kapoor’s two parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. So what if their onscreen chemistry is relegated to a single movie, offscreen Rishi and Ranbir make one of the best father-child pairs in Bollywood.

Making his debut with the film Police officer, Rishi instantly became the idol of the ’80s generation with girls across the country swooning over his looks.

Police officer was the biggest hit of the year and announced that the film industry had its shining new star.

Although a son, Ranbir makes his debut with Sanjay’s film Leela Bhansali Saawariya did not stir up much embers, he definitely traced in the footsteps of his legendary father, inheriting the charm and allure and the exceptional buffet of emotions that he brought to the screen with films like Barfi, Rockstar, Sanju, YJHD and many more.

Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

The Indian actor, producer and director, from the prestigious line of Raj Kapoor, entered the film industry in 1971 with the film Kal AajAur Kal. Subsequently, Randir Kapoor continued to beat hits like Haath Ki Safaai, Chacha Bhatija, Pukar aand many others.

Kareena Kapoor, the famous Poop by KKKG made its debut in the rustic settings of “Refugee” in the year 2000.

The light in his eyes evokes the art of playing that runs through his veins. Through representations in KKKG, Omkara, Jab we met, Asoka, Talaash and many more, she’s the diva you can never ignore from the eternal favorites list.

The father-daughter duo, though rarely appearing onscreen, have a bond that is worth more than the last name.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

The Bollywood Lakhan, Anil kapoor, has aged like a good wine. He made his film debut Hamare Tumhare, and has spread its wings in the industry through blockbusters like Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Taal to welcome, no entry and bewafaa.

Her daughter Sonam Kapoor is popularly acclaimed as the Bollywood fashionista due to her amazing and awesome fashionable looks and outfits.

Although his debut with the film Saawariya, did not give her the boost she needed, she has now won numerous awards for her outstanding performance in Neerja and various films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Khoobsurat.

Terrific trio

We have the wonderful Deol family where the father and his sons carried his legacy forward in Bollywood.

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Oops! We cannot separate the Deol muscle! Dharmendra paji was one of the reigning kings of the Bollywood industry in the 60s and 70s. Renowned for his fight streaks in action-packed movies, Dharmendra has earned nicknames such as Action King and He-Man. Sunny Deol, proved to be the standard bearer of this royal line with his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ smashing the charts and box office numbers with his thunderous character and dialogue delivery.

In a film career spanning over thirty-five years and spanning over one hundred films, Sunny has won two National Film Awards and also has two Filmfare Awards to his name. Bobby Deol, champion of the family’s charming genes, had his heyday for two decades. The inseparable trio is mostly reflected in the film Apne, an emotional bond of hardcore Punjabis who can jump and take a bullet for each other. They also cause incessant bursts of laughter whenever they get together for a Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise movie.

