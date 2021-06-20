Luca: Why he betrayed Alberto

Pixar’s Luca tells the story of his main character and Alberto, but their friendship has definitely hit a major roadblock because of Luca’s actions.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Pixars Luca!

Luca betrayed Alberto, but why? Friendship has long been at the heart of many Pixar animated films. It all started with Toy story, with the Woody and Buzzs relationship being the cornerstone of the film and its sequels. The studio has since introduced a plethora of other friendships Mike and Sulley fromMonsters Inc.,Upside down Sadness and joy, and UPS Russell and Carl. In Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa, not everything is easy for the main character and best friend Alberto.

Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) are both sea creatures who can become humans while on land. When Luca meets Alberto, the two immediately get along and form a bond, partly because they both have a deep love for Vespas and because their parents aren’t exactly there for them the way they want them to be. Luca runs away from his mother while Alberto hides the truth about his father. After befriending Giulia in the town of Portorosso, Luca dreams of staying there and learning. But when Alberto tries to prove that humans will never love them because they are sea monsters, Luca turns on his friend when he returns to his original form, a move that deeply shocks and hurts Alberto.

As the betrayal is a major turning point in their friendship, Luca turns his back on his friend instead of telling the locals the truth because he wants to stay on earth without being seen as a threat. With Alberto revealing that he is a sea creature to Giulia, Luca panicked because he didn’t want to do the same. At this point in the film, Luca has learned so much about the world. He made new friends and enjoys the freedom that comes from being away from his parents, where he can do whatever he wants and explore the world without fear. Luca wasn’t ready for people to know the truth despite Alberto, who grew a little jealous of Lucas’s closeness to Giulia, understanding what the locals would do if they found out the truth. Luca probably thought that if the townspeople went after Alberto, they would leave him alone and he could continue living there undisturbed.

Lucas’ betrayal was difficult to watch as he encouraged the townspeople to pursue Alberto while he remained safely ashore. Luca then apologized to his friend, but it was a heartbreaking moment for the duo precisely because of the depth of Lucas’ betrayal. It certainly caused a breakup in their relationship for a while, and Lucas’s actions ultimately stemmed from his fear of losing something he had come to love. Although not a human, Luca felt a sense of belonging among the people of Portorosso.

Ultimately, however, he realized that the fear that kept him from revealing his true identity was also responsible for hurting his first true friend. In his heart, Luca talks about the friendship between him and Alberto, which is why the betrayal worked so well as a devastating and emotional twist. But at least Luca discovered the error of his ways and came to Alberto’s defense, even if it finally meant revealing the secret he had hoped to keep hidden.

