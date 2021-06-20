Megan Thee Stallion slams DaBaby | Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion criticized DaBaby for supporting Tory Lanez.

‘Cry Baby’ collaborators locked themselves in a war of words on Twitter on Saturday (06.19.21) evening after the ‘WAP’ hitmaker saw his friend shared a fan comment that mocked his alleged shootout at Tory’s hands the last time. summer.

Referring to the incident and DaBaby’s arrest in January for allegedly punching a club promoter in the face, one fan tweeted about his collaboration with Tory “SKAT”: “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez are cool now because they shot someone and don’t have to do jail time, “one fan tweeted with laughing screaming emojis (sic)”

After Megan – who no longer followed DaBaby on Instagram after the release of “SKAT” – found out about the replay, she blamed DaBaby for behaving differently towards her in public and in private, and got upset about the replay. how his shot was “downplayed”.

She tweeted: “Support me in private and do something different publicly, these men in the industry are very weird. This situation is not a fucking ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop gambling. like it’s internet crap for likes and retweets.

“Justice is slow as we’ve all seen it come back to my good day (sic)”

The 29-year-old rapper fired back and insisted he had “no bad energy” towards Megan and called on the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker to “stay focused” and not worry about him.

He wrote, “You let these people get the best of you, thug. I ain’t got no bad energy for you. You know like I know I’m not an ‘industry’ nigga, let them you fool into thinking you’re tripping. Stick to what you’re standing on without feeling like I’m against you. Stay focused my g (sic) “

But Megan insisted she hadn’t “changed” her stance and accused DaBaby of telling her he had no plans to promote “SKAT” because it wouldn’t be a ” good business decision ”to support Tory, who denied the shoot.

She wrote: “My stance hasn’t changed the V.TRE at all. We’ve talked about this before in private and you specifically said ‘it’s not even a good deal, why would I promote this shit “, but now this isn’t your ‘beef’? It’s not real. But you stick to your ‘business’ my g.’ (sic) “

DaBaby insisted he didn’t care what Megan said because he had been blunt.

He wrote: “You don’t tweet nothing, I don’t say it straight to this guy. I told him the same shit lol Whoever erased it erased it, so what. The shit still isn’t enough of my opportunity for MFs to feel somehow against my pretty chocolate **. Get into the fact, don’t feed my ppl. (sic) “

Apparently trying to put an end to the war of words he wrote: “Ion even goes back with my own b *** hes on the net now I’m on say mf goes back with another n * *** wife about another shit accused of another guy. How does it work? All of you damn it. Happy June we started this bitch with a bang, didn’t we? Luv u Meg. (sic ) “

Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine also got involved in the argument, calling DaBaby “a clown” and telling her to leave his girlfriend alone.

He wrote: “You’re a clown a ** n *** a doin doin clown ass shit then try to pedal back .. n *** a that’s what it is .. you never have to ever again talk to him. (sic) “

Before Megan went wild, DaBaby had previously insisted that he was “not retweeting anything” and called the message appearing on his timeline as “s *** illuminati”.

Megan was shot twice in the foot last July and Tory was arrested for assault.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and to one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.