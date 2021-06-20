Actor Iswarya Menon teases fans with new selfie, they nickname his lady thalapathy

Actress Iswarya Menon, who works in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, took to Instagram to share a collage of her photos on Saturday. She is seen staring at the camera, wearing a black strappy top with messy hair and minimal makeup. The image is without any filter.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Because it’s been a long time.” Her fans showered her with love. One fan wrote: “Stunning, mesmerizing, cutest, cutest angel.” A second fan said looking at his photos was pure bliss. He commented: “Every time I look at your photos, this moment is pure happiness.” A third person wanted to know, “Why are you so cute?” A fourth person wrote: “Lady Thalapathy. Yet another fan declared Ishwarya as the Female Superstar of the Year. He said, “Ladies Superstar of the Year.”

Many others have dropped red and fire heart emojis in the comments area.

A few days ago, the Dasavala actor posted a 17-second dance video, in which she was seen in a blue sari, performing a few dance steps with a Tamil song in the background. Ishwarya enjoys a large following on social media and stays connected with her fans through her posts.

On the job side, Iswarya was last seen in a Tamil movie in a 2020 film Naan Sirithal. It also starred Hiphop Tamizha and KS Ravi Kumar in the lead role. She will then be seen in the Tamil romantic thriller Vezham, starring her and Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer in key roles. The film is currently in production and is expected to hit screens next year.