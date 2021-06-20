It’s a love story: Meghan Markle talks about her new book and Harry





Meghan, 39, told NPR radio station that the special moments Harry shared with their son Archie inspired her book The Bench. I often find, and especially over the last year, I think a lot of us have realized how peaceful it is, she said. It was definitely times like this, watching them out the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rocking it to sleep or carrying it or, you know … these lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I have infused into this poem. This is the Duchess’s first interview since her dramatic conversation with Oprah Winfrey in March, during which she made a number of explosive statements about the Royal Family. READ MORE A father plays with his son in The Bench / Penguin Random House via REUTERS The Bench is an illustrated poem detailing special moments shared between fathers and sons. It’s a love story, Meghan said. It’s really about growing up with someone and having that deep connection and that trust so that, whether it’s in good times or bad, you know you have that person. She added that although the book is an illustrated poem that she wrote for Harry as a Father’s Day gift, she hopes readers will find her message universal. For her first Father’s Day, the Duchess bought Harry a bench with a poem inscribed on the back. This is your bench, reads the poem. < style="display:block;padding-top:132.4324%"/> Penguin Random House via REUTERS Where life will begin / For you and our son / Our baby, our parent. Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet, on June 4. Their son Archie is two years old. Last year, they moved to California after stepping down as senior royals. In her interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed she was suicidal while working as a member of the royal family, but received no support. She also said that a family member had expressed concerns about the blackness of her unborn baby’s skin. Harry claimed his father, Prince Charles, no longer took his calls. The interview with NPR was taped before the Duchess gave birth.

