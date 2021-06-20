Star Wars Prepares Another Boba Fett Comeback (Pre-Original Trilogy)





Star Wars: The Bad Batch is starting a trend to feature bounty hunters linked to Boba Fett. Is the series preparing for a future appearance?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Wrong Lot episode 8, “Reunion”. Star wars potentially sets up aBoba fettback before the original trilogy of films. Recent Lucasfilm EpisodesStar Wars: The Wrong Lot have started to feature other bounty hunters with significant or intentional ties to Boba, and it’s quite possible that the legendary hunter himself could feature in the epilogue of the animated series atThe clone wars. It would be exciting for the fans because Clone wars had an entire bow dedicated to Boba Fett embracing his father’s legacy and armor which was never released. Now, Bad lot could see these ideas revamped and finally used in future episodes of the Disney + series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. So far inThe bad lot, the Empire prepared to move from producing clones to enlisted troops (i.e. Stormtroopers) for the Imperial Army. However, the Kamino cloners logically do not want to lose their contract. As the Empire ordered the fugitive Clone Force 99 to be finished, Prime Minister Lama Su secretly hired bounty hunters to bring them back alive. The Kaminoans are in particular need of the young Omega, as she holds the mysterious key that will keep their clones attractive in the eyes of the Empire and worth the cost of production. Additionally, the identities of these bounty hunters are particularly interesting given their ties to Boba Fett. Related: Star Wars References Boba Fett’s Original White Armor (Will He Wear It?) In previous episodes ofThe bad lot, Fennec Shand was hired to pursue Omega, as the rise of the Empire coincided with the formidable bounty hunter’s early years before his partnership with Boba Fett as seen inThe Mandalorian. However, Lama Su decided to hire another hunter after Shand’s initial failure in The bad lot episode 8, “Reunion”, turned out to be none other than Cad Bane, the Clone warsmost legendary bounty hunter. While there were episodes in the works that were meant to portray Bane as some sort of mentor / rival to Boba Fett before passing the metaphorical torch, these episodes never saw the light of day except for a few storyboards. and pre-rendered clips. However, now that both Shand and Bane have featured on the show, it’s possible Fett will make an appearance as well. Although Boba does not appear inThe bad lot, Shand and Bane have important (or at least planned) ties with Jango Fett’s son. One or both of them could certainly lay the groundwork and context for the next. Book by Boba Fett upcoming series on Disney + with or without Boba’s physical presence. That being said, seeing a young Boba Fett don his father’s armor and embrace his legacy just as Jango’s clone legacy fades would certainly be epic forThe wrong lot. While these are only conjectures for now, the bounty hunters who have featured before would undoubtedly compliment Boba Fett very well, providing a closure for Bane thanks to Boba entering as a major hunter like his father, while teasing Fett’s future inThe Mandalorian via Fennec Shand. In any case, there will inevitably be more surprises and twists as theStar wars the series continues, as the infamousBoba fett makes an appearance in future episodes. More: How Star Wars Canon Changed Boba Fett’s Mandalorian Background New episodes of Star Wars: The Wrong Lot released every Friday on Disney +. Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer proves the end of season 1 was a lie

About the Author Kevin Erdmann

(1377 articles published)

Kevin Erdmann is one of the editors of Screen Rant. With a major in Film Studies and a minor in Comic Book and Cartoon Studies from UofO, Kevin is pretty sure he’s writing for the right site. Although Kevin is a huge Marvel fan, he also loves Batman because he is Batman and strongly believes that Han shot first. Disney also shares much of its fan sponsorship. Kevin lives in Oregon with his wonderful wife and his sinister cat who is undoubtedly currently plotting his demise. More from Kevin Erdmann







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos