Jay-Z sues Damon Dash | Entertainment





Jay-Z is suing Damon Dash. The 50-year-old producer is facing legal action by his former label, Roc-A-Fella Records – which he co-founded with hitmaker ’99 Problems’ and is still a minority shareholder – after claiming that he is trying to sell the copyright to the rapper’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt” as a non-fungible digital token (NFT), but does not have permission to do so. In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the complaint states that Damon “had planned to sell at a SuperFarm Foundation online auction on June 23” but is now “looking for another place to do the sale “after the auction was canceled, but the company insisted. he does not have the right to do so. The documents state: “Dash does not even own ‘Reasonable Doubt’ or its copyright and therefore does not have the right to sell the album or any rights to it. Instead, RAF, Inc. owns all rights to ‘reasonable doubt.’ The sale of this irreplaceable asset must be stopped before it is too late, and Dash must be held responsible for its theft. . “The result is simple: Dash cannot sell what he does not own. By attempting such a sale, Dash has converted an asset of the business and breached its fiduciary obligations.” According to the documents, Jay, Damon and Kareem Burke each own a third of the shares in Roc-A-Fella. The document added: “Status of dashes [as] a minority shareholder of RAF, Inc., does not give it any right to sell any business asset. “ The complaint alleges that the producer has already knocked out the album – which launched Jay’s career when it was released in 1996 – as NFT and is trying to sell it “as soon as possible”. The documents were accompanied by SuperFarm’s announcement regarding the sale of the album. They wrote: “SuperFarm is proud to announce, in collaboration with Damon Dash, the auction of Damon’s copyright ownership on Jay-2’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. This marks a new milestone in the history of NFT, allowing the new owner to future income generated from the single asset. “The monumental event will last for two days starting June 23 and ending June 25. SuperFarm is delighted to host this truly remarkable auction and to immortalize one of the world’s greatest artists on the blockchain!” According to the documents, the auction was called off following a letter from Jay’s legal team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos