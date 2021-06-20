How Evil Season 2 responds if Kristen killed LeRoux





I think it’s gonna be pretty intensive, says Katja geek lair. If not for the police looking for whoever killed him, but also just internally in Kristen’s mind, because she did that, and now what? Kristens’ therapist is able to determine that the crime was clearly premeditated, and her training to assist the District Attorney tells her it’s going to be problematic at best. We wondered if Kristen would have done the same if it was someone else’s family. I don’t think so, said Katja. No. I think she would have gone to the police. I think it was a very emotional act, and I think that kind of emotionality only comes if you protect your own. The authorities are not the only ones to have their suspicions. David Acosta (Mike Colter), ex-journalist, pre-ordained priest who prepares hallucinogenic cocktails for mystical visions, sees Kristen gleefully walking towards the devil’s sickle as she separates wheat from chaff in a field of dreams. According to Herbers, Kristen may believe Davids is giving it a little thought. Kristen has a family and there was a clear and present danger. I think she doesn’t stay awake wondering if she did the right thing, because I think she did the right thing and she thinks it, says Katja. It was him or his children, it was very clear to her. So what mother wouldn’t want to protect her children? But now she’s a murderer, and I think that has changed her and she’s become someone who’s much more willing to take the edge off. During Wrongs season premiere, Kristen and David danced toward the verge of wish-breaking with subtle chemistry reminiscent of the sexual tension of will-they-won’t-they-won’t. X files Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. David is a few weeks away from priestly ordination and Kristin roams more secular scenarios. But Herbers says it has nothing to do with anyone’s wishes.

