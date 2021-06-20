Why we need to celebrate Bollywood single fathers

Our society is still not suited to the idea of ​​single fathers, but there is hope. Some of Bollywood’s biggest stars are now single fathers by choice. It’s truly refreshing in a film industry that has long perpetuated the idea of ​​a large and happy common family.

These dads, despite social judgment, have embraced parenthood, with or without marriage. Here they are on Father’s Day.

Here are the single B-town dads who broke all stereotypes:

Karan johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has often been a favorite target of social media trolls, the stigma surrounding single parents has given trolls yet another opportunity. However, defying the myth that marriage and parenthood go hand in hand, the director became a father of two through surrogacy.

In a now deleted tweet, a Twitter user claimed that Johar is keeping Yash and Roohi away from motherly love. The filmmaker closed the troll with an appropriate response and emphasized: My babies are LOVED and that’s all that matters… and FYI, they have a mother !! My mother!.

Mom !! With all my respect! Buy yourself a life! There are bigger issues that the country is fighting right now and your narrow-mindedness may well be without! My babies are LOVED and that’s all that matters… and for the record they have a mother !! My mother! You understand! ??? https://t.co/UercFh9rQ0 – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2019

In a talk show hosted by Arbaaz Khan, he again addressed the issue of single parenthood and mentionned, “I’m a single parent and that comes with its fair share of challenges, but that doesn’t mean women and men have different roles to play.”

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor, too, made the choice to become a father before marrying and had a son through surrogacy. The actor who has been criticized for maybe everything over the years, has not been spared by his decision which affects no one but himself. He was questioned for choosing surrogacy over adoption.

Later on the show What women Want moderated by Kareena Kapoor, he spoke about it and mentionned, “I wanted a biological child. Maybe I’ll adopt in the future, you never know. Never ever say anything. If people who marry and have stereotypical families would love to have children of their own, why can’t I, as a single parent? “.

Rahul dev

Rahul Dev lost his wife Rina in 2009 and became a single parent to his son Siddharth. The actor took a four-year hiatus from his job to be there for his son after his wife passed away. In an interview, he spoke about his gap years and mentionned, “In those four and a half years, I realized this. Going to parent-teacher meetings with him, doing classwork with him, education, I did all of that, and I played father and mother at the same time. He was only 11 at the time. Then he went to London to get an education, he did very well there, and he came back last year ”.

Rahul bose

Rahul Bose is believed to be the father of six adopted children from a charity in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bose had spoken of the experience in an interview with IANS in 2007 and said: “Earlier this year I was there to welcome Pratima, Rukhsar, Matrena, Bindu, Jinu and Animesh to Rishi Valley (Andhra Pradesh) where they were placed to continue their studies. It was an extremely moving moment in my life ”.

The actor, which is closely associated with several charities, has also launched a scholarship program dedicated to the education of underprivileged children in the territory of the Union.

Anurag Kashyap

Director Anurag Kashyap, who was previously married to ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, is the single father of daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. Although the couple broke up in 2009, Kashyap shares a great bond with her daughter. Aaliyah once revealed that she considered her parents to be her best friends and claimed that they too treat her as someone who allows her to not hide anything from them.