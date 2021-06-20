Fans say “Luca” features an LGBTQ + relationship and they love it!

Walt Disney Studios and Pixar just released their 23rd film together Luca, which is now broadcast exclusively on Disney + on June 18 for free!

And now after Disney fans have finally watched Luca, some speculate that the film features a character from the LGBTQ + community.

In fact, a Disney fan named Aaron took to Twitter to share:

I KNOW that #Luca is not an explicitly gay movie. I know that. but a movie about two teenagers who grow up with a secret about their identity in a conservative city that persecutes people for that secret? Pixar knows what they did there

And another Twitter user, who goes by the name of loki’s girlfriend! kari, expressed:

#Luca is one of the nicest queer coded movies I’ve ever seen. it perfectly captures the feeling of the best friend you fall in love with as a young gay kid, the confusion, the fear of being different and of hiding… despite using sea monster metaphors to do so. 1000/10 !!

Another Disney fan tweeted:

// luca spoilers – – “Some people will never accept it, but others will. and he seems to know how to find the right ones ”

this movie is about being gay it’s proof idc idc

// luca spoilers – – “Some people, they will never accept it, but some will. And he seems to know how to find the right ones.”

At this time, Disney has not confirmed whether the characters inLucaare part of the LGBTQ + community, but it is clear that queer communities have strongly adopted several other Disney characters, even if they have been confirmed to be part of the LGBTQ community or not.

In fact, Raya de Raya and the last dragonappeared to be the closest step to portraying a gay character in a Disney movie. Kelly Marie Tran has even confirmed that her Disney princess is gay.

Additionally,Frozen Elsa has been mentioned quite often on this subject. But besides Elsa, many quickly believed Josh Gads Lefou was romantically interested in Luke Evanss Gaston in the live-action.The beauty and the Beast.

And like Pixar,Forwardfeatured the company’s first openly LGBTQ character, which many saw as a step in the right direction.

In case you are unfamiliar, the official summary ofLucabed :

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about a young boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides . Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a long-held secret: he’s an otherworldly sea monster just below the surface of the water.

Lucanow broadcasts Disney +. If you haven’t yet subscribed to the streaming service, you can start here.

Have you seen Lucaagain? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.