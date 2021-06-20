Will Smith to release Memoir – The Hollywood Reporter





Will Smith is ready to recount his life in his first memoirs. The two-time Oscar nominee shared the cover and title of his upcoming autobiography on Instagram, Will, which will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in November. “I’ve been working on it for two years and it’s finally ready,” the actor said in his video ad, describing the book as “a labor of love.” He also shared the book cover which features overlaid portraits of Smith painted on top of each other. The cover was created by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. Will will chronicle Smith’s personality and career path so far, from his upbringing in West Philadelphia in search of inner happiness and success in music and on the small and big screen, after performing in The prince of Bel-Air to films such as Hitch, Men in Black, I’m a legend and But. Smith said in a statement, “It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you’ve conquered your own mind. I believe that. Once you have learned the plot with your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. It is the true will. Advance in spite of everything. And move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leaving them behind. “In Will, one of the most dynamic and globally recognized entertainment forces of our time opens up fully to her life, tracing her learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness and human connection are aligned. Along the way, Will tells the full story of one of the most incredible rides across the worlds of music and film that anyone has ever had ”, Penguin Press said of the forthcoming brief. The editor also described the memories as “the product of a deep journey of self-knowledge, a calculation with all that your will can give you and all that it can leave behind.” Will was written in collaboration with The subtle art of not giving a fuck bestselling author, Mark Manson. Smith will also narrate the Penguin Random House Audio audiobook. Smith first teased his book and worked with Manson in a Instagram video of July 2018 in which he shares: “I’m writing a book. I have years and years of things I want to say and I’m finally going to write a book. He also joked that he intended to meet with five publishers and that he would go with the “highest bidder”. To celebrate the unveiling of the cover and title of his playful Smith-style book, the actor hosted a Community Block Party in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida. More than 100 local Miami students attended the block party, in partnership with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club, Winning Strategies and the Miami Mayor’s Office. In addition to his book, Smith also launched the WILL Youth Book Club, which aims to create a global community in which book club members can participate in conversations about WILL and upcoming events. Will will be released on November 9.







