Wayne Lineker’s daughter Tia confirms she’s expecting first child





Wayne Linekers’ daughter is pregnant (Photo: Instagram / Getty) Wayne Linekers’ daughter Tia has announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Harry Agombar. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers, posting a snap of her beau cradling his bump, while he also held their baby scanner in his other hand. She captioned the post: Half of me, half of you. Baby Agombar scheduled for November 2021. In her Instagram Stories, she added: The hardest secret we’ve had to keep but so special and so happy to finally share this trip with you. The news may not come as a surprise to fans, as Tia recently confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that she and Harry are hoping to marry and have children in the future. Among the famous friends who congratulated the couple on the news was Love Island star Francesca Allen, who wrote: Omg congratulations, alongside applause and heart-eyed emoji. Another Montana Brown Islander commented: Oh my Jesus lordddddd this is amazing congratulations you both are so wonderful xxx.

Tias’ partner Harry rocked his baby bump in the blink of an eye to break the news (Photo: Instagram) While former Towie star Kate Ferdinand posted: Ahhhhh amazing news, congratulations to both of you. Tias’ dad Wayne also shared a sweet message in the comments, saying: So happy for both of you. I love you forever .. grandchild no3 for me ha. In addition to Tia, Wayne, 59, also has three sons Duane, Sean and Freddie.

Tia is the only daughter of Wayne Lineker, who also has three sons (Photo: Instagram) The news comes after the businessman who is the brother of former footballer Gary Lineker claimed to be engaged to Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry after posting a photo with a ring on her wedding finger while they were in the Celebs Go Dating house. However, the couple later admitted that the engagement ring was a joke to cheat on their fans and that they were just good friends.

Wayne recently pretended to be engaged to Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry (Photo: Instagram) Speaking on Radio FUBAR Access All Areas show in March, Wayne told hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng: Me and Chloe laugh all the time. Were in the mansion and she had a wedding ring. But yes, Chloe and I are very close. She came on my podcast, No Excuse For Abuse, and she was amazing, you know. But yes, we were really very close and she is coming to Ibiza for the summer. And so, see what is happening. Chloe, 25, then dated Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, but the two have since separated. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Love Island: Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradons’ moms urge 2021 contestants to quit before it’s too late

