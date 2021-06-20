How Lady Loki is different from Tom Hiddleston’s variant

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers forLokiepisode 2.

But Loki revealed that Sophia Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston are supposed to play different versions of the God of Mischief, there are a number of distinctions between the characters. Episode 2 of Loki finally shows that Di Martino plays the Loki variant which terrorizes the Time Variance Authority. She took out TVA agents, stole bomb-like reset charges, and escaped capture every step of the way. As Loki helps TVA catch up with Lady Loki, it’s too late to stop her from blowing up the sacred timeline.Now he appears to be joining Lady Loki on the run, but there’s a good chance they won’t agree.

Anyone can be their own worst enemy, but Marvel takes this saying at face value. Time and time again in Marvel comics, many characters, including Loki, have faced alternate versions of themselves. The Marvel Cinematic Universe even introduced this concept in Avengers: Endgame, with Chris Evans’ Captain America fighting a younger version of himself. But when it comes to these alternate versions, an inevitable question arises: “What is the best?” In Loki, the question has arisen many times. Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius even uses it as motivation to get Loki to find Lady Loki. You are there to help me catch the higher version of yourselfhe says in Episode 2, playing on Loki’s insecurities.

So which Loki is the best? When comparing Lady Loki and the original Loki, some things immediately jump out. The characters have their own unique powers, they have different pasts, and obviously Hiddleston and Di Martino are not the same person. In fact, unlike the other variations of Loki featured on the Disney + show, Di Martino looks nothing like Hiddleston. This stark contrast in their appearances may in fact hint at a deeper truth. Maybe the question shouldn’t be which Loki is better, but rather whether Di Martino plays Loki at all.

How Lady Loki’s Powers Are Different

Throughout her time in the MCU, Loki has showcased a variety of powers, including telekinesis, shapeshifting, illusions, and duplication, meaning she can create realistic duplicates of himself. The god of mischief uses these powers over and over again to manipulate, deceive and generally get on people’s nerves. While it remains to be seen if Lady Loki has similar powers, there is already a big change.

Lady Loki in the Marvel Comics is just another form Loki uses, so the pair have the same powers; in the comics, she is simply called “Loki”, not “Lady Loki”. At Disney Loki,This is not the case. Episode 2 features one of Lady Loki’s powers in particular, and it’s an incredibly advanced mind control enchantment. The character of Di Martino has the ability to completely own someone, to take hold of their body, to speak through them, and to use them for all purposes. And, like Wanda Maximoff’s mind control, the horrified looks on her victims’ faces indicate that they may have had visions or been shown something shocking while they were in. trance.

This mind control can be an important clue. Loki also uses mind control in the MCU, but it’s not quite the same. In The Avengers, Loki uses the Scepter, which contains the Mind Stone, to controlClint bartonandErik Selvig. Otherwise, the mind control ability of the God of Mischief is more about manipulation and the power of suggestion. And while it’s useful, Lady Loki’s mind control is more like Jordan Peele’s experience. Get out. The victim’s personality is completely suppressed. It can also be transmitted from person to person through touch, showing that this is a very unique ability. It’s a very different power than Loki’s, but it’s not much different from another Marvel character named Sylvie Lushton, who shared the same powers as Enchantress.

Why Lady Loki is so different

Lady Lokis’ different looks compared to Hiddlestons Loki might just hint that she is shedding her past. While there are a number of variations of Loki featured in Episode 2 of the series, they all appear to resemble Hiddleston. Di Martinos Lady Lokidoes no. She’s smaller with blonde hair, and the only real similarities to the Hiddlestons character are a horned helmet and the colors of her outfit. It’s possible that DiMartino’s character got a makeover to separate herself from who she was. Lady Loki is all about blowing up the past on the Disney + show after all. She even rejects the name when the Hiddlestons character calls her Loki. Ugh. Don’t call me thatshe says through a person she owns.

Or on the other hand, she might look different because she’s not Lady Loki at all. TVA is positive enough that Di Martino’s character is a potent variant of Loki, even listing her name as Sylvie Laufeydottir on her papers, meaning that like Loki, Laufey the Frost Giant is her father. But the VAT could be wrong. Perhaps her appearance on the show indicates that she is actually Enchantress. In the Marvel Comics, Sylvie Lushton derives her powers from the God of Mischief, so while she isn’t specifically a Loki variant, the characters could still be connected.

Is Lady Loki the most superior variant?

There are a number of differences between the character of Di Martino and Loki of Hiddleston. While Loki has just learned of the existence of VAT, Lady Loki has been manipulating the agency long enough to steal dozens of reset charges while still escaping capture. Her mind control is more like that of Scarlet Witch than that of the God of Mischief, which is more into cunning and deception. Additionally, Lady Loki is unrelated to her past and clearly has no problem burning it all down. For Loki of Hiddleston, his past defines him. However, these differences are not necessarily advantages. The truth is, you can’t really compare the two.

Di Martino’s Loki variant is about as similar to Hiddleston’s as John Walker is to Steve Rogers. Sure, Walker and Rogers were Captain America, but that’s about as far as the resemblance goes. While Di Martino’s character and Hiddleston’s character are both referred to as Loki variants by TVA, everything from their powers to their general demeanor is completely different. At one point, while fighting a person possessed by Lady Loki, Loki of Hiddleston even said: “I would never treat myself like this. “If Di Martino isn’t secretly playing Enchantress, she is at least trying to part ways with all aspects of her past Loki.

When Mobius tells Loki he’s there to help catch the “superior“version of himself, replies the god of mischief, I’m not sure superior is actually the right word. ” Really, which Loki is superior isn’t even the right question. At this point, only one of them is acting like a Loki. The other seems to be quite someone else.

