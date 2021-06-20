How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ offers a taste of seaside Italy – The Hollywood Reporter





Cinque Terre – meaning Cinque Terre – is an area comprising five villages on the northwest coast of Italy whose culture and natural beauty have made it a popular place for visitors and a key inspiration for Portorosso, the city fictional which serves as the framework for the latest Pixar film, Luca. Scheduled to debut June 18 on Disney +, Luca is the first feature film by Enrico Casarosa, nominated for an Oscar for his short film Pixar in Italy The moon. As with all Pixar movies, work on Luca involved research trips, in this case to the province of Liguria (which includes the Cinque Terre), to inform the details and authenticity of the film’s setting, an Italian seaside village in the late 1950s. Casarosa was the perfect tour guide as he grew up in the capital of Liguria, Genoa. The filmmakers also gathered a “cultural trust,” as Pixar calls it, as well as cultural consultants and Italian colleagues. During the research trip, the team tasted a lot of pesto, which originated in Genoa.

Courtesy of Disney / Pixar In Luca, two teenage sea monsters – Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) – experience an adventure when they venture out of the Mediterranean Sea and into a village, where they take on human form. The idea was inspired by folklore and local legends, including the ancient tale of the killer “Saint George and the dragon, which is a symbol of Genoa,” says Casarosa, adding that the town of Tellaro (about an hour south of the Cinque Terre) is a “charming fishing village with a legend of Polpo Campanaro, an octopus that rang the church bell to warn the villagers of an incoming pirate raid.” A fountain with a sea creature stands in the square of Portorosso. “Through [out the real-life province of] Liguria, ”says Casarosa,“ you are going to find a lot of fountains with these strange dolphins. “

Courtesy of Disney / Pixar Decorator Daniela Strijleva said the team took care to give Portorosso the feel and hues of the Italian Riviera. “The beaches of the Cinque Terre have these tiny little pebbles. They are not sandy. The colors of the water are those beautiful deep greens and blues, like emerald colors. The palette is very warm, and it is made up of a handful of colors ranging from yellows, salmon colors to these terracotta reds. Daniela Strijileva at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California.

Courtesy of Deborah Coleman / Pixar “These cities have to somehow cling to life,” says Luca director Enrico Casarosa of the way the houses of the Cinque Terre are perched between sea and mountain.

Courtesy of Deborah Coleman / Pixar Cinque Terre – whose five towns are Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore – was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997 and is known for its steep hills of terraced fields that local organizations preserve. In 2015, the area attracted 2.5 million visitors; during the pandemic, most travelers came from Italy. For those who plan to visit the Cinque Terre, Casarosa suggests renting an apartment to explore the region. “I highly recommend walking between the five towns and trying the local wine, Sciacchetra,” says Casarosa. Elsewhere in Liguria, the manager recommends eating “the most amazing” ice cream at Il Siculo in Genoa as well as getting focaccia al formaggio at Revello bakery in Camogli, a quiet village on the Cinque Terre coast. (For more information on current travel restrictions related to COVID-19 in Italy, see page 44.) In the movie, Luca and Alberto (both right) devour their pesto-topped pasta plates when they try this dish for the first time. Said Casarosa, “We put the details in there; for example, there is a traditional way to cook it with green beans and potatoes in boiling pasta water.

Courtesy of Disney / Pixar “One of my favorite times,” Strijleva recalls, “was when we went to the town of Manarola and there is a huge rock in the middle of the marina and people are climbing and diving from there. . It’s like a rock 35 feet high. [Enrico] was like, ‘OK, I’ll see you later.’ And he made this beautiful dive. This story first appeared in the June 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







