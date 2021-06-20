How much is the Star Wars actor worth?





Hayden Christensen played the central character of the prequels, Anakin Skywalker, in two Star Wars films, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Canadian-born actor was pulled from relative obscurity by Georges lucas to play in movies. Today, his portrayal of the protagonist of the prequels has earned him notoriety around the world. The actor had his first role in 1995 In the mouth of madness, and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 2001 Home life. His big breakthrough, however, would come when he landed the role of Anakin Skywalker, one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles at the time. Christensen was just one of nearly 1,500 actors who auditioned for the role. Unfortunately, his portrayal of the character in Attack of the Clones was not so well received. However, the reaction to his performance in Revenge of the Sith was viewed much more favorably. Fans enjoyed Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin Skywalker’s slow descent into the dark side, ending with his rebirth as Darth Vader. For his work, Christensen won an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain and was also nominated for a Saturn price for the best actor. Sadly, Christensen didn’t have a ton of other notable roles and apparently took a step back for a few years after his stint in Star Wars. Her most seen role outside of a galaxy far, far away is in the 2008 sci-fi thriller Jumper, where he played the main protagonist. Even though he didn’t have a ton of roles beyond Star Wars, Hayden Christensen still cashed in a significant salary for his work as Anakin and probably also got a percentage of merchandising from the movies. . But how much is it really worth? How much is Hayden Christensen worth? Hayden Christensen has a net worth of around $ 12 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com. As noted, the majority of this wealth likely came from the Star Wars movies. However, Christensen also has many other businesses that have contributed to this high net worth. Along with his brother Tove, Christensen started a production company called Glacier Films in 2013 to help produce low-budget films. In addition, he has signed sponsorship and modeling agreements with a number of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Lacoste, serving as a brand ambassador for the latter. It also looks like his time in Star Wars isn’t over after all, as it was announced in March that Christensen would return to play Darth Vader for the upcoming Disney + series. Obi Wan Kenobi. The details of his contract are obviously not public, but it can be assumed that Lucasfilm will give him a pretty dime to don the iconic mask of the Sith Lord again. That being said, Christensen can probably expect an increase in his net worth in the years to come. For more information on Star Wars, follow Dork Side of the Force.

