The former Torquay boy is now on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Torquay’s DJ Richard Blade said he had tears in his eyes when he found out he was honored with the Ultimate Entertainment Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A native of Chelston where he was a student at Sherwell Valley Junior School and Torquay Boys’ Grammar School, he was known locally as Richard Sheppard when he started working as a DJ in Torquay in the 1970s. Blade wrote on social media shortly after the announcement of the full Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022: OMG, there’s a little kid from a small seaside town in England with tears in his eyes in this moment as he’s setting typing this in utter disbelief. If only mom and dad were here to share this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with me. Never in a thousand years have I thought that this honor would come my way. Thank you. Wow take a deep breath. READ MORE: Tensions in Torquay over fancy new containers at new Waterfront Cafe Richard has lived an interesting life. From his childhood in Torquay, listening to pirate radio and traveling across Europe as a touring nightclub DJ until he finally landed a gig in the early 80s as a morning DJ on the famous KROQ in Los Angeles. , hosting a daily TV show called MV3. Over the following decades he also worked as an actor in television and film, starring in a number of films including Girls Just Want To Have Fun with Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker, Spellcaster with Adam Ant and 101 with Depeche Mode. . Blade, now 61, wrote his autobiography World in My Eyes.





He worked closely with and loved artists like Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, and George Michael. Blade left KROQ in 2000, but continues to host DJ clubs, parties and corporate events nationwide. He now appears daily on Sirius XMs 1st Wave Ch. 33 and hosts a weekly countdown show. He joins the new winners who had a new one, including Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Ewan McGregor, Ricky Gervais and Black Eyed Peas. He said in a recent phone interview: There was so much going on in my life during this time that it would have been confusing for me as an author to write and difficult for the reader to keep. a trace. I was on the radio in the morning, then I ran to do a TV show, then I did an interview, then I made a movie and it all happened in one day. It seems ridiculous to me. “ More Devon News: Bargain a bargain in the fanciest town in Devon – where nothing is thrown in Man on M5 tells police he goes to work every day while on drugs







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos