Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of Zayn Malik with daughter Khai for special reason



















June 20, 2021 – 5:37 PM BST



Rebecca Lewis Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo of Zayn Malik with her daughter Khai to celebrate Father’s Day 2021.

Gigi hadid shared a rare boyfriend photo Zayn Malik with their Khai daughter to celebrate her first father’s day. The photo shows the former One Direction singer holding their baby daughter in front of a globe, the couple looking at a map of their home country of the UK. Eight-month-old Khai wears pink leggings and a long-sleeved t-shirt with a bib and knit hat. MORE: Gigi Hadid plants a loving kiss on her baby girl to mark a special milestone Loading the player … WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby girl “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much and who does everything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy First Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the little pieces of her that are you. We love you so much, ”Gigi captioned the post. Adoring mom Gigi, 25, welcomed her baby girl into the world in September. READ: Zayn Malik delivers exciting news just months after welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid MORE: Gigi Hadid Shares Surprising Pregnancy Feedback – And Fans Are Responding The couple have yet to share a photo of Khai’s face, much to the disappointment of their followers. But they both posted lots of pictures of the toddler’s head, hands and feet. Recently, Zayn opened up about fatherhood during an interview on iHeartRadio. He said: “I didn’t expect to be so in it [fatherhood] to be honest with you. I just like hanging out with her [Khai]… It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising. “ He added, “Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people I was talking to obviously before he was born and stuff like you know, it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a huge change and everything, but honestly, he’s an amazing baby. “ Gigi and Zayn welcomed little Khai in September In February, Gigi shared details about the birth of her daughter, revealing that she welcomed her first child to the home surrounded by her family and Zayn. “It didn’t even click on it to be released,” she told Vogue. “I was so exhausted, I looked up and he hugged her. It was so cute.” Gigi admitted that she planned to give birth in a New York City hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a limit on who could be in the delivery room, so the couple decided that a home birth was the right choice. Read more HELLO! American stories here







