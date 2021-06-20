Food events planned for summer in Dayton

Confirmed participants include:

3 dips

Ben and Jerry

Dixie Dairy Dreem

Graeters – Oak

K&W

Jubies creamery

Ritters – Castor Creek

The stande root beer

The sweet retirement

Yagoots

Coupons for treats can be redeemed at each of the stops you make. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/DaytonBigChill.

I can't beat the desserts on the outside for a good cause.

Yellow Cab Tavern resumes its food truck rallies on the second and fourth Sunday of the month, with one scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 27.

YELLOW CABIN FOOD TRUCK RALLIES

Meet at the Yellow Cab Tavern (700 E. 4th St. Dayton) on the second and fourth Sunday of each month from 5 to 9 p.m. to sample street food from local food trucks, as well as fresh craft beer. and cocktails from the bar.

The first rally will take place on June 27. Free entry.

This time around, food trucks are expected to include The Pizza Bandit, Yummy Gyro, East Coast Eats, The Rolling Oasis and many more will be announced. DJ Ike will be at food truck gatherings playing an eclectic mix of songs from the 80s, 90s and beyond.

Weekly events at the Yellow Cab include karaoke on Tuesdays from 8 p.m., trivia on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m., window displays on Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. and live performances on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. The first and third Sundays of the month will feature poetry slams starting at 7:30 p.m.

Visit Yellowcabfoodtrucks.com to learn more.

This year’s Wright Dunbar Day is scheduled for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood between West Second and West Third streets on North Williams Street. LYNN HULSEY / STAFF

WRIGHT DUNBAR DAY

Wright Dunbar’s second annual day is scheduled for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood between West Second and West Third streets on North Williams Street.

The day is the celebration of both the birthday of poet Paul Laurence Dunbars, which takes place on the same day as the event, as well as the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

The family-friendly outdoor festival is the creation of Tae Winston, event planner, neighborhood organizer, Dayton cheerleader and owner and founder of the Entrepreneurs Marketplace and the Entrepreneurs Shoppe in Dayton.

Winston is a champion of small business and an incredible force for good in Dayton and someone I’ll be highlighting in a larger story soon, but for now let’s just say she continues to bring her big vision to life. things in Dayton with this event, which features 100 vendors, 25 food trucks, live bands and more.

It’s a great event to celebrate history, learn about a really cool neighborhood you might not know, and try a lot of great food.

What I love about these three events is the opportunity to try something new.

If you are in an ice cream rut, this is your chance to broaden your horizons.

Ditto with the food. Food trucks are a wonderful opportunity to try something new at a very affordable price.

The beauty of a food truck rally is that there is something for everyone.

The offerings are varied and tasty and it’s a great way to sample the cuisine that goes on at these rolling restaurants on wheels. The only downside is that depending on the time of day, the crowds can be large, so be prepared for a few lines.

I’m so excited to see more of these types of events popping up after a long absence and know I’m not alone.

