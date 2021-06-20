Entertainment
Food events planned for summer in Dayton
Confirmed participants include:
- 3 dips
- Ben and Jerry
- Dixie Dairy Dreem
- Graeters – Oak
- K&W
- Jubies creamery
- Ritters – Castor Creek
- The stande root beer
- The sweet retirement
- Yagoots
Coupons for treats can be redeemed at each of the stops you make. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/DaytonBigChill.
I can’t beat the desserts on the outside for a good cause.
YELLOW CABIN FOOD TRUCK RALLIES
Meet at the Yellow Cab Tavern (700 E. 4th St. Dayton) on the second and fourth Sunday of each month from 5 to 9 p.m. to sample street food from local food trucks, as well as fresh craft beer. and cocktails from the bar.
The first rally will take place on June 27. Free entry.
This time around, food trucks are expected to include The Pizza Bandit, Yummy Gyro, East Coast Eats, The Rolling Oasis and many more will be announced. DJ Ike will be at food truck gatherings playing an eclectic mix of songs from the 80s, 90s and beyond.
Weekly events at the Yellow Cab include karaoke on Tuesdays from 8 p.m., trivia on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m., window displays on Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. and live performances on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. The first and third Sundays of the month will feature poetry slams starting at 7:30 p.m.
Visit Yellowcabfoodtrucks.com to learn more.
WRIGHT DUNBAR DAY
Wright Dunbar’s second annual day is scheduled for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood between West Second and West Third streets on North Williams Street.
The day is the celebration of both the birthday of poet Paul Laurence Dunbars, which takes place on the same day as the event, as well as the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.
The family-friendly outdoor festival is the creation of Tae Winston, event planner, neighborhood organizer, Dayton cheerleader and owner and founder of the Entrepreneurs Marketplace and the Entrepreneurs Shoppe in Dayton.
Winston is a champion of small business and an incredible force for good in Dayton and someone I’ll be highlighting in a larger story soon, but for now let’s just say she continues to bring her big vision to life. things in Dayton with this event, which features 100 vendors, 25 food trucks, live bands and more.
It’s a great event to celebrate history, learn about a really cool neighborhood you might not know, and try a lot of great food.
What I love about these three events is the opportunity to try something new.
If you are in an ice cream rut, this is your chance to broaden your horizons.
Ditto with the food. Food trucks are a wonderful opportunity to try something new at a very affordable price.
The beauty of a food truck rally is that there is something for everyone.
The offerings are varied and tasty and it’s a great way to sample the cuisine that goes on at these rolling restaurants on wheels. The only downside is that depending on the time of day, the crowds can be large, so be prepared for a few lines.
I’m so excited to see more of these types of events popping up after a long absence and know I’m not alone.
Dayton eats takes a look at regional culinary stories and mouth watering restaurant news. Share information about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of any exciting outdoor spaces, exciting new format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates, or any other tasty news that you think deserves a closer look? Email Alexis Larsen at [email protected] with the information and we will endeavor to include it in future coverage.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]