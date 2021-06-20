Ohio House evicts owner nearly a year after racketeering charge

ThroughJake zuckerman

The Ohio House on Wednesday voted to expel Larry Householder, arrested for public corruption nearly a year ago, from the chamber that his fellow Republicans and even Democrats have elected him three times to control.

The expulsion could mark the end of Householder’s decades-long political career, which included a previous term as House Speaker in the 2000s, which was derailed by a separate FBI investigation. No charges were laid at the time.

The House voted 75-21 to eject Householder. All Democrats except one voted in favor. Republicans were divided on the issue.

Wednesday’s vote extinguishes Householders’ political flame, but he remains innocent until proven guilty as his criminal trial approaches. He and former Ohio Republican President turned lobbyist Matt Borges are awaiting trial.

Jeff Longstreth, former Householders policy advisor, and Juan Cespedes, lobbyist, bothpleaded guilty to racketeering charges. Neil Clark, a lobbyist and once a dominant figure in Ohio politics, has also been charged but pleaded innocent. He committed suicide before his trial earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors accused the men of secretly accepting $ 61 million from FirstEnergy Corp. through a black money transfer entity. They would haveused the funds for personal enrichment and to organize the passage of Bill 6, a coal and nuclear bailout worth an estimated $ 1.3 billion for the company.

After his arrest in July 2020, House lawmakers quickly dethroned Householder as a speaker. However, all but a handful of Republicans rejected an effort by Democrats to expel him. Speaking to House leaders on Tuesday, a confident head of the familydenied the allegations against him. On Wednesday, he listened silently from the House floor as lawmakers publicly debated his fate.

Battle lines

Those calling for the eviction of households have pointed out that the House is not a courtroom and therefore can apply its own professional standards. They said the 43-page indictment and plea deals made by two allies (and a black money political entity) justify his expulsion from public service.

If the sales laws don’t count as disorderly conduct, then frankly nothing does, said Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, who sponsored the eviction resolution with Rep. Mark Fraizer, R-Newark. .

Rep. Kyle Koehler, a Republican who voted against HB 6, dismissed those who tried to reduce the household indictment as allegations. He identified himself as an anonymous representative 6 in the indictment itself. Prosecutors say the anonymous lawmaker was subjected to political heat after the vote, funded by FirstEnergy.

These things have happened, Koehler said. These are not accusations. This is not speculation.

Household advocates argued that it was premature to punish him before he was tried. Some have argued that the allegations against him do not constitute disorderly conduct, the undefined constitutional threshold for deportation.

This is due process. It is about the Constitution. It’s not about that man sitting right there, said Al Cutrona Rep. R-Canfield, pointing to Householder.

Additionally, Householder was re-elected in November, despite the indictment against him.

We can’t choose who represents someone else’s district, said Representative Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, who chaired the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee when the bill passed. HB 6.

At around 3 p.m. Householder began what would be his speech on the top floor of 134eGeneral assembly.

He reiterated his innocence and said the allegations against him did not amount to disorderly conduct. He also criticized lawmakers for banning him from the chamber without collecting any evidence from them.

I have not, and have never, taken a bribe or provided a bribe, he said. I have not, and never have, solicited a bribe. And I haven’t, and never have, sold any legislation.

Break down the vote

Twenty-one Republicans voted against the eviction: Tom Brinkman, Jamie Callender, Sara Carruthers, Al Cutrona, Jay Edwards, Sarah Fowler Arthur, Jennifer Gross, Brett Hudson Hillyer, Householder, Don Jones, Derek Merrin, Jena Powell, Bill Seitz , Dick Stein, Jason Stephens, Nino Vitale, Scott Wiggam, Shane Wilkin, Bob Young and Paul Zeltwanger.

Only one Democrat, Representative Joe Miller, of Amherst, voted against the expulsion. He said in adeclarationThe head of the family could have been removed by voters via a voters’ petition and should have been beaten in a primary. He said he didn’t come to Columbus for politics.

Three representatives did not vote. Democratic Representative Sedrick Denson and Republicans Diane Grendell and Kris Jordan (who were in attendance).

Some of the lawmakers who voted to protect Householder have close ties to HB 6. Of the bills, 11 sponsors (10 of whom are still in the House), six voted against expulsion: Vitale, Stein, Seitz, Jones , Hillyer and Callender.

Vitale headed the House energy and natural resources committee at the time. Stein led a subcommittee created by Householder to look at HB 6 specifically. Callender and Wilkin were the main sponsors of the bills.

Edwards was part of the Householders management team. He was anonymously mentioned by prosecutors as present at a meeting to discuss the importance of thwarting a referendum to overturn the bill, according to Clark’s comments.in an interview with Cleveland.com

Nine members of the House voted against a procedural motion to introduce the expulsion resolutions, but continued to support them.

Representative Joe Miller, the only Dem to vote no. Yes votes from 4 of the 6 members of the GOP leadership, including Chairman Bob Cupp. Majority Chief Prosecutor Bill Seitz and Majority Whip Don Jones both have no. Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 16, 2021

Management speaks

House Speaker Bob Cupp R-Lima voted on Wednesday to expel the head of the household after months of carefully avoiding any comment on the matter.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he called the scenario in general an aberration. He dodged questions about what eviction means for HB 6, much of which is still state law.

For me, the deciding factor was that the unethical conduct had reached such a level that a federal grand jury concluded that there was probable cause that there had been a crime, did he declares. There must be no crime, but it was so blatant that there was a probable cause that it was. It seems to me that meets the definition of disorderly conduct in the Ohio Constitution.

House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said now is the time to right the ship and focus on the issues that matter to Ohioans.

We have not been able to focus on the affairs of the people of this state, she said. We have a budget crisis, COVID deals, deals with broadband issues, deals with important voting bills, but everyone’s attention has turned to one man instead of this state’s 11 million people. .

Sykes called for the complete repeal of HB 6, as she has done in the past.

The bill became law with nine Democrats voting for it. He was pushed hard by a president, who26 of 38 Democrats joined with Republicans in voting for. Sykes kept the caucus away from legislation and the scandal that followed.

It couldn’t have happened without 40 Republicans, and ultimately it was a Republican bill with Republican co-sponsors, and that’s why it got passed, she said. Ultimately, it is a chamber with a qualified majority of Republicans.

After the vote, Householder approached the clerk and left the room. He reiterated his claims of innocence to journalists gathered outside and insisted the expulsion was unconstitutional. There, he left open the possibility of a return to public office, and issued a warning to those who he said went through it.

The other elected officials who didn’t like the public head of the household will really not like the private head of the household, he said.

This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.