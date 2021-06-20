Entertainment
Hollyoaks’ Carley Stenson & Danny Mac Confirm Baby Girl Birth
Hollyoaks stars Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have announced they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
The couple confirmed the news on Father’s Day, revealing their daughter’s name is Skye Bella and was born last Monday.
They both posted a heartwarming video on their respective Instagram pages, which began the moment Carley and Danny first shared their baby scan, before later showing a sweet snap of the newborn baby’s tiny hand. holding theirs.
The clip then went to a black screen, which read: Skye Bella, Welcome to the World! 14.06.21.
And then there were 5, they both captioned their posts.
Carley, 38, and Danny, 33, both received many congratulatory messages from their famous friends, including Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, who wrote: Congratulations to both of you, wish you well with your little one, they will have the best parents in both of you.
Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh added: Enjoy every second.
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes commented: Congratulations my love x.
Carley and Danny had previously confirmed that they were expecting a child on Mother’s Day in March.
The two have been married for four years, having tied the knot in 2017.
Both actors have previously starred in Hollyoaks, with Carley playing Steph Cunningham in the soap opera from 2000 to 2011 and Danny playing Mark Dodger Savage from 2011 to 2015.
The couple recently revealed that they have no plans for a baby set in stone, with Carley just hoping her partner will. [to the hospital] on time.
Talk to Hello! Magazine, Danny, who currently stars in the West End production of The Mousetrap, explained: I don’t know what the plan is, but I imagine it will be to get off the stage ASAP!
I think I’ll definitely be calmer before birth than before a first night, Carley added. For some reason, I felt really cold throughout the pregnancy.
Danny later commented: I’m about to be a dad as an improvised play, we’ll just have to hope we get it right!
It will change a life, the biggest and the best job of our life.
