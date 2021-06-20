Entertainment
Vegas Golden Knights and Marc-André Fleury seek Game 4 rebound
The Vegas Golden Knights had Game 3 in their hands until a bad mistake by goaltender Marc-André Fleury opened the door for the Montreal Canadiens to force overtime and ultimately win. As their goalie gets past that blunder, the Knights wonder how to get the pucks past Carey Price to avoid a huge deficit in their semifinal series.
Meanwhile, a huge second period gave the New York Islanders a Game 4 victory at the Nassau Coliseum, meaning their streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning is now tied 2-2 as the season approaches. Florida.
Check out the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up on each playoff day until the Stanley Cup is handed out in July.
More: Playoff schedule | Central playoffs
Sunday’s game
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Montreal Canadiens | 8 p.m. (Canadians lead 2-1)
The Canadiens remain in the hands of assistant coach Luke Richardson as head coach Dominique Ducharme will have to self-isolate for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The coach is different, but the playbook is the same: stop the opponent’s star players and let Price do the rest.
Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson are all chasing their first goal in the series – six of the Knights’ eight goals were scored by defensemen. Meanwhile, Marc-André Fleury did his best to move on after his blunder with the puck allowed the Canadiens to tie Game 3 before winning in overtime. “Obviously I wish things were different. But that’s what it is, and I have to put that aside and get ready for our next game, ”said Fleury, who has played at an under-substitution level in his last two games.
About last night
New York Islanders 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (series tied 2-2)
The Islanders took a 3-0 lead in Game 4 with a dominant second period, thanks to goals from Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin. “Sometimes you lay an egg, and we laid one in the second half. You can’t play 40 [minutes], you have to play 60, “said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. But Tampa Bay showed up for the last 20 minutes, coming back to life with goals from Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson and nearly tying the game in the last second. Ryan McDonagh’s o-rama shot as Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock saved on the goal line.
“I think everyone’s breath just ran out of steam when that puck came in. I thought it fit. Just a miraculous game of [Pulock]. I won’t forget that one, ”Barzal said after the win. Full recap
Three stars of the night
1. Ryan Pulock, D, New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock walks past the goal and saves the Lightning’s final shot as the Islanders win 3-2 in Game 4.
It’s not often that the first star is a skater who hasn’t scored a point in the game, but neither is it often that you see defensive play like the one Pulock did to preserve the game. victory for the Islanders. McDonagh got the puck with four seconds on the clock. Goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov came out far from his cage to defend the shot. With Brock Nelson sliding past him, McDonagh pulled off a spin-o-rama and landed a backhand kick. Varlamov had left the net open, but Pulock dove intelligently to his right when he saw McDonagh make his move. With 1.9 seconds left on rule, Pulock blocked the shot at the goal line. “It feels good to score goals, but when you can save the game like that, it’s a good feeling,” he said.
2. Matt Martin, LW, New York Islanders
Martin had promised his mother that he would give him a goal in Game 3, which was the same day as his birthday, and he didn’t. “I was able to get her an assist and she was happy with it,” he said. He scored a goal in Game 4, and the celebration had a family resemblance: he missed the wedding of his brother-in-law Gunnar Esiason, but his wife, Sydney (Gunnar’s sister) had it in mind:
Sydney Esiason Martin (@sydneyemartin) June 20, 2021
3. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
Point extended his playoff goal streak to seven games and he has Reggie Leach’s NHL record of 10 straight games with a goal in the same playoff year (1976) within his grasp.
Quote of the day
“It’s the playoffs. Nothing should really surprise anyone. That’s the advantage of our game. We can get you out of your seats, until the last minute.”
– Islanders coach Barry Trotz on Pulock’s save block.
Non Pulock Day Backup
HUGE Varlamov stop on Kucherov #He is
@USA_Network pic.twitter.com/KCjsiPvYVb
BobbyLotsOfNumbers (@TheReplayGuy) June 20, 2021
Trotz rightly called this Varlamov save (28 saves) on a superb look from Nikita Kucherov who kept the score 3-2 in the third period, long before Pulock’s exploits.
Fortuitous rebound of the day
Matthieu Barzal. The easiest goal of his career. pic.twitter.com/JmKRTlx5yb
Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 20, 2021
Cal Clutterbuck took the shot, Andrei Vasilevskiy made the save, but the puck trickled straight to Barzal for the NHL equivalent of a slam dunk.
Penalty shot of the day
PENALTY: #GoBolts‘Hedman takes a premature penalty on #He is‘Clutterbuck with 1:12 to go. He smashes his stick in frustration against the glass. pic.twitter.com/JecEEi64Fv
(@faiello_mari) June 20, 2021
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman smashed his stick against the glass after the penalty for tripping with 1:13 remaining in regulation and his team trying to tie the game. But Clutterbuck pulled the call, and it was huge.
Challenge of the day
The Lightning contested the Islanders’ third goal for an offside in a game the Islanders were heavily onside, resulting in a good goal and a late-game penalty for Tampa. The Lightning bench surmised they disagreed, based on the available evidence.
“There were some issues. First of all, the came out on the bench, so we don’t have a chance to watch it. Second, you get your network feeds. They are in the entertainment industry. They don’t show all the angles that need to be shown. So we are now relying on limited information, ”Cooper said. “If you really watch the game, your gut and everything else tells you it’s offside. With the challenge on, long after the fact, we walk back into the room and they finally show an angle at the end – which took them forever to show. From the angles we had on the bench, everything seemed offside. So that’s the unfortunate part. We didn’t get all the angles. It can get a little frustrating. We had to go a bit instinctively on something that should never be instinctive. “
