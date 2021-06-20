Mark Hamill Celebrates “Space Sis” Star Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Entertainment News





A new batch of celebrities who will soon get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement was made earlier this week. This year, Carrie Fisher, a legend known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame To celebrate this special honor, Mark Hamill paid tribute to his space sister. Mark took to his social media and shared a touching return photo of the couple on different occasions, photos from movies and more. The veteran actor, 69, also shared an image of Carrie’s new star. Congratulations and greetings to the 38 new # HollywoodWalkOfFame-Welcome to the Neighborhood! Mark captioned several photos with his Star Wars co-star. Hamill first met Fisher while filming the original 1977 Star Wars. “Lots of love and a very special one-fingered salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent strength of nature that was my space sister Carrie Fisher,” he continued. His star will shine from here to eternity. The most famous twins in the sci-fi movie franchise, Mark and Carrie starred in a 1997 film as Luke and Leia, respectively. Over the years, Fisher’s on-screen brother Hamill has raised his voice for the actress to have her name on Hollywood’s most famous walk. Carrie will get her well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame, it’s just a matter of when. The rule is a 5 year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn’t hurt, urging them to plan for the release of #EpIX #AlwaysWithUs, Hamill tweeted in 2018, the same year Hamill received his star. Tragically, Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles from the Star Wars production in London. The late actress is among 38 laureates who will bear their names in the famous Los Angeles landmark, including Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ewan McGregor and more .

