Ashley Benson parties with TOWIE’s Vas J Morgan in West Hollywood

Ashley Benson shows off her taut figure in a white cropped top and taupe blazer as she parties with TOWIE’s Vas J Morgan in West Hollywood

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

She appeared to confirm she was in a new romantic relationship last week, when she was spotted having dinner with production assistant Colby Ammerman.

But Ashley Benson, 31, wanted to party with her friends on Saturday, when she joined former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan, 32, for a night out in West Hollywood.

The couple were spotted walking arm in arm as they made their way to the popular sports bar and 40 Love Lounge to attend friend Carter Gregory’s 40th birthday party.

Out: Ashley Benson bursts with class in a white cropped top and brown blazer as she walks arm in arm with Vas J Morgan as they head to Carter Gregory’s birthday party in Hollywood

Ashley showed off her enviable physique in a white cropped top, which she teamed with a khaki-colored blazer and blue jeans.

She added height to her frame with a pair of black heels and carried a small gold handbag over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, British TV personality Vas put on a show that turned heads as he arrived in a striking two-piece tracksuit set.

Her peach-colored ensemble featured white streaks and bright red graffiti-style patterns on her jacket and cuffed socks.

Good friends: The couple were spotted walking arm in arm as they walked through Hollywood to the party

Vas completed her look with a pair of chunky black sneakers, while a collection of gold jewelry added a dazzling touch of pizzazz.

Ashley’s release came a day after the release of her latest film, The Birthday Cake, which premiered in the US on Friday.

The thriller, which chronicles a young Italian-American’s connection to the world of crime, also stars Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, John Magaro, Vincent Pastore, Emily Tremaine and Nick Vallelonga.

Meanwhile, things seem to be going well in the Her Smell star’s personal life.

The actress was spotted with her new man Colby Ammerman while the couple had dinner with friends at the Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood last week.

Dressed to Impress: Ashley oozed class in a white cropped top under a khaki-colored blazer, paired with blue denim jeans, while Vas made a spinning flaunt as he arrived in a striking two-piece tracksuit set

The Pretty Little Liars star and Paramount Pictures production assistant appeared to confirm their romance during their night out.

Colby held Ashley’s hand, gave her a hug and gave her a passionate kiss through his mask before the couple left together at the end of the night.

Prior to that, Ashley reportedly split from G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, 32, in February after dating for around eight months.

However, in early May, the former couple were seen together, which sparked speculation they may have resumed their romance.

Prior to dating the singer, Ashley had a high-profile romance with model Cara Delevingne. They separated in May 2020 after a romance of almost two years.

The EX Factor: It wasn't until recently that the actress was spotted with her new man Colby Ammerman - it comes after she reportedly split from G-Eazy in February (pictured together at happier times)

The EX Factor: It wasn’t until recently that the actress was spotted with her new man Colby Ammerman – it comes after she reportedly split from G-Eazy in February (pictured together at happier times)

