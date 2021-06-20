On the agenda: Item 5C. The City of West Hollywood is calling for subway parking lots to be used for homeless services.

As part of one of his last acts as city manager, Paul Arevalo wrote a letter to county supervisor Sheila Kuehl requesting the use of MTA lots for homeless services. Mayor Horvath, who was endorsed by Supervisor Kuehl in his candidacy for county supervisor, did not sign the letter, but in his role as mayor he would be expected to know and know this proposal of the city manager.

June 21, 2021

Shelia kuehl

Third District Supervisor

821 Kenneth Hahn Administration Room

500 W. Rue du Temple

Los Angeles CA 90012

Stephanie N. Wiggins

Chief executive officer

Subway

A bridge place

Los Angeles, California 90012-2952

Dear Honorable Supervisor Kuehl and Ms Wiggins:

I am writing on behalf of the City of West Hollywood to request the temporary use of

the public parking lot at the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Division 7 bus station.

The City is requesting this use from Metro to meet the immediate needs of the City.

homeless population.

The Division 7 pitch appears to be underutilized and large enough to accommodate

trailers for shelter and / or homelessness service provision in West Hollywood.

With your approval of this request, we will then contact Los Angeles County

secure the facilities and services required to activate the site.

The City spends over $ 5 million in general funds each year on the delivery of social services

services, over $ 1.2 of which specifically target roaming. Despite

that and the commitments of the city and county of Los Angeles – the homelessness crisis

remains one of the biggest issues for our greater Los Angeles area.

This crisis demands that we all look to solutions-based strategies and partnerships,

and we hope you will allow us to use this space, then join us in appealing to Los

Angeles County will complement our city’s existing programs and services with County

services and programs funded there.

We thank you in advance for your attention to this request.

Truly,

Paul Arévalo

City manager

The Metro bus terminal located at 8800 Santa Monica Boulevard is now being considered for homeless services. The MTA is located right next to the vibrant nightlife and tourist area of ​​West Hollywood. WEHOville received several letters on this topic earlier today:

“Bringing a homeless shelter to the bus station could cause an influx of homeless people from across the region. We cannot manage what we currently have.

“So now homeless people can take a free bus to West Hollywood and explore our neighborhoods, great idea!” “

“Should this item be discussed with residents and the business community before writing the letter to Sheila Kuehl? It’s a terrible idea for the residential neighborhoods and businesses that surround the metro.

What do you think? e-mail to [email protected]