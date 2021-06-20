Entertainment
Bollywood Courtroom Movies
Do you like to watch drama in the courtroom? Do the arguments and the busy environment in court scenes keep you on the edge of your seat? If so, then there are several Bollywood movies that can meet your expectations. Here are some suggestions.
1. Aïtraaz
Source: YouTube / Arsalaan Ali
Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, the film focuses on a case of sexual harassment which puts the accused in a complex position. In a real battle of wits, the character of Paresh Rawals fights with Kapoor Khans and it makes for some of the most entertaining scenes in the movie. In case you haven’t watched it yet, it will keep you going until the end.
2. Rose
Source: YouTube / Times Music
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Pink introduced the slogan no means no into traditional Indian pop culture. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a lawyer representing a group of women (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang) who were sexually harassed by a group of men. The film goes beyond a legal drama and focuses on the discussion around consent.
3. Shaurya
Source: YouTube / rupalimehra
Inspired by the Hindi play Court martial and the hollywood film A few good men, this one stars Rahul Bose as an army lawyer. He must defend Captain Javed Khan (Deepak Dobriyal) who has been accused of killing a senior officer. Due to Khan’s non-cooperation, the character of Boses takes it upon himself to investigate the case and bring him justice.
4. OMG: Oh my God!
Source: YouTube / T-series
For those of you who have watched the movie, you know this is not a typical courtroom movie as a man moves the court against God himself. Rawal plays the role of a middle-class Gujarati businessman whose store is destroyed by an earthquake. When the insurance company invokes God’s law clause and refuses to pay it, it files a lawsuit against God. Although the film is shaped like a comedy, it makes relevant points about religion, faith, and humanity.
Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments.
Social and main image credit: Mukta Arts and Haresh Dayani
