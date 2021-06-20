Riz Ahmed and 9 other new-age actors whose music you should listen to

From Will Smith to Lady Gaga, artists swinging between music and acting are not a new generation in Hollywood. The new-age stars of the film industry are no exception.

Some, like Riz Ahmed and Zendaya, recorded music long before their big acting break. On the other hand, there are singers like Hailee Stanfield and Jharrel Jerome who turned to music careers after establishing themselves as notable actors. In both cases, these artists have excelled in their creative fields offering a lot of promise for their future discography.

ten Ahmed Rice (MC Rice)

After a sequence of supporting parts in tubes like Somnambulist, Venom, and Thief one, Riz Ahmed stunned critics and audiences alike with his Oscar-nominated lead performance in The sound of metal. Ahmed had also received an Emmy for his work on the HBO miniseries. The night of.

As a musician, Riz Ahmed delivered razor-sharp flows under his rapper character Riz MC. Under this pseudonym, he was also part of the hip-hop group Swet Shop Boys. However, over the years his writing and rap has become more poetic and introspective, documenting his thoughts and observations as a Muslim man in Britain. Some of his finest works of recent times include the album The long goodbye and Mughal Mowgli‘s Once the kings.

9 Jaden Smith (Jaden)

Even though he is the son of rapper-turned-actor Will Smith, Jaden Smith has carved out his own work. After leading roles in The Karate Kid and After Earth, Smith turned to various projects like the Netflix anime Neo Yokio, the musical drama by Baz Luhrmann Lowering, and the romantic drama Life in a year.

He had a more popular run as a supporter of alternative hip-hop. His first two albums Oxygen and He stays both achieved immense critical acclaim. Both discs feature Smith singing to themed concepts with star-studded features from Kid Cudi, Tyler The Creator, his sister Willow, and many more.

8 Jharrel jerome

Jharrel Jerome rose to popularity with a brief but impactful role in Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age epic Moonlight. He grabbed attention with an intense and heart-wrenching lead performance in the Netflix miniseries When they see us for which he ended up winning an Emmy.

As his acting roles continue, Jérôme has expressed his love of rap. ‘Before I became an actor, hip hop was my first love.‘, he writes in an Instagram post while unveiling his first single “For Real”. Starring Bronx rapper Kemba, the song attempts to understand the actor’s newfound fame and success from the perspective of a world obsessed with social media.

7 Olivia rodrigo

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is best known for her role as Nini Salazar Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Another Disney + original that the actress has been associated with is the comedy Bizaardvark.

His musical career explodes with his single Driving license who has developed viral following on social media platforms like TikTok. The song is the result of his recording contract with Interscope in 2020 and reached number one in the United States and other countries. Her musical style signifies a new era of teenage pop that is also reminiscent of the old pillars of the genre. This year saw the release of Rodrigo’s debut studio album Sour that was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

6 Finn wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is easily one of the most recognizable child actors thanks to his role as a star Strange things. A leading role as one of ‘The Losers’ in He has also marked its presence in films.

What some may not know is that he once led the band Calpurnia, in which he was singer and guitarist. The indie rock band was founded in 2017 and was famous for their pop-rock covers other than their originals. Two years later, the group broke up and Wolfhard created a new group called The Audreys. For the latter, the singles A beloved and New offers an essential listening.

5 zendaya

With roles in Euphoria and Marvel in progress Spider Man franchise, Zendaya is definitely emerging as an important actress. She started her acting career with Disney shows like KC infiltrated and Shake it, but his lead role as Rue in Euphoria gave his career a surge of maturity.

The same can be said of his musical career. While she started out with teen-pop singles like Swag It Out and Look at me, his recent work on the soundtrack shows signs of evolution. The only Rewrite the stars was a big hit in this regard, which she performed alongside Zac Efron in The greatest showman. Another blow to his name is All for us, the closing track at Euphoriaa season finale written and co-performed by Labrinth.

4 Dylan minnette

Dylan Minnette first had a few movie roles to his credit, including Goose bumpsand Don’t breathe. However, it is his portrayal of Clay Jensen in the drama series. 13 reasons why it made him a teenage icon.

Minnette also engages in musical activities, notably with her group The Wallows. The Los Angeles-based alternative rock band generally produces songs that are ambient and somewhat “retro” in their style and approach. Singles like Okay and You are still bored testify to it. The latter also found them collaborating with popular pop artist Clairo. The Wallows’ latest installment is the six-track EP titled Remote.

3 Donald glover

Donald Glover’s acting rose to prominence with the sitcom Community, which he eventually left for his musical career under the stage name Childish Gambino. His acting has always continued with a universally acclaimed stint in the FX comedy. Atlanta.

With iconic EPs and albums to his name, Childish Gambino established his supremacy over pop culture. As an R&B rapper and singer, his lineup and lyrical themes have constantly undergone an evolution unmatched by his peers. While 3005, Worst Guys, Redbone, and Summer magic All worth listening to, “This Is America” ​​can be considered his magnum opus given the song and the socio-political commentary of the accompanying clip.

2 Hailee Stanfield

After a breathtaking acting debut in True courage, Hailee Steinfeld chose a few musical roles in films like Restart and Perfect location 2. His name is also associated with big budget franchises, as evidenced by his cast in Bumblebee as well as the next Hawk Eye series.

The above Perfect location 2 gave Steinfeld a musical breakthrough by performing the original song Flashlight. This was followed by an official debut single called I love myself. Since then, Steinfeld has established herself as a notable pop star, even directing two major electro-pop collaborations. These included Hungry with Zedd and Gray and “Let Me Go” with Alesso and Florida Georgia Line.

1 Jacob Anderson

Jacob Anderson is best known for his role in the monumental fantastic Game of thronesin which he plays Gray Worm, one of the closest collaborators of Daenerys Targaryen by Emilia Clarke. In addition to acting, Anderson adopted the identity of musician from Raleigh Ritchie.

His musical character allowed him to explore several concepts. So during Blood sport is the moving testimony of a troubled love story, The best is an optimistic ode to recklessness. His first studio album You are a man now, man illustrates her transition to adulthood while her second effort Andy largely deals with his encounters with social anxiety.

