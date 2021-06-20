In the Heights: Every Brooklyn 99 Actor Who Appears

In the heights featuring several actors from Brooklyn nine-nine; here is who. Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda first made his name on Broadway with the In the heights mid-2000s musical. Beginning while still in college, the musical took years for the creator and lyricist to complete. Due to its huge success on Broadway, Universal Pictures expressed plans to bring it to the big screen as early as 2008, but it didn’t work out at that time. Warner Bros. eventually got it back, and although it was still delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, In the heightsis now playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The story takes place in the real New York neighborhood of Washington Heights and the close-knit community that inhabits it as they face the rapid changes they experience. Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), the winery owner and the story’s lead narrator, recalled a series of days in the area with the blackout as an anchor. As In the heights The Broadway musical, the film directed by Jon M. Chu has been praised for its excellent performances, as well as for its heartfelt and timely narrative. That being said, he’s also been recently criticized for his colourism; for a film that celebrates diversity and representation, the film lacks the visibility of dark-skinned Latinos and Latinas. To her credit, Miranda addressed the matter, sincerely apologized, and vowed to be more sensitive to this matter in her future endeavors.

Related: Every Song From The Heights Isn’t In The Movie

Speaking of casting, In the heightshe is a mix of rising stars and Hollywood veterans. Meanwhile,fans of Brooklyn nine-nine may find several familiar faces in the film as it features stars from the hit Fox-turned-NBC series. From a detective at the 99th station to Amy’s father and brother, here are all the Brooklyn nine-nine actors of In the heights.

Stephanie Béatriz

Appearing in Modern family and Short term 12, Stephanie Beatriz has made a name for herself in the industry through her work on the big and small screen. She is arguably best known for her role in Brooklyn nine-nineplay Rosa Diaz. A member of the sitcom’s cast, the actress has played the no-frills sleuth since the show began in 2013. With her leather jacket, motorcycle, curly hair, and strong demeanor, she is a fan favorite of the sitcom. She plays Carla in In the heights, stylist at the neighborhood salon, which is the community’s gossip hotspot. Suffice to say that Rosa and Carla could not be more different.

Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in the film’s cast, Beatriz had a relatively small role in In the heightsbut it suits his character. While the narrative focuses on the community of Washington Heights, it focuses on four main characters: Usnavi, Nina (Leslie Grace), Benny (Corey Hawkins), and Vanessa (Melissa Barrera). Carla was really just a support player. Nonetheless, Beatriz was thrilled to continue to be a part of the project, even missing most of theBrooklyn nine-nine season 7 premiere as filming overlapped with In the heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the heights was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and in the original Broadway musical he played Usnavi, the main character. He passed up the opportunity to retain his role in the film adaptation because he felt he was now too old for the role. For a while, he was adamant that he would not play a role in the Chu-helmed project. However, when the Piragua guy’s small role was threatened with being cut due to time constraints, Miranda agreed to play the role to keep the character in the theatrical cut.

Related: Up Against Hamilton: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical Is Best

Known as a multi-hyphenated artist, Miranda’s Brooklyn nine-nine the character was also presented this way, playing Amy Santiago’s high-performing brother, David Santiago. Introduced in Episode 9 of Season 6, “The Golden Boy,” he became competitive with his sister as they joined their mother for a family dinner. Miranda’s cameo on the show followed her vocal support for the show when it was prematurely canceled by Fox. He was among the celebrities who expressed their love for the sitcom that ultimately led NBC to cover it.

Olga Merediz

The heart of the In the heightsThe original Broadway musical and film adaptation is Abuela Claudia, the surrogate grandmother of Usnavi and the whole community, played by Olga Merediz, who also played the role in the Broadway version. While the film adaptation of the musical mainly overhauled the main set of the series, the production of Warner Bros. brought Merediz back to reprise the role. Looking at his performance, it’s easy to see why this decision was made; the actress was prolific in the Broadway production. She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Starring Actress in a Musical for her work, and as expected, she brought the same intense and poignant portrayal of the character to the film.

However, Merediz plays a less understanding mother in Brooklyn nine-nine like Julia Diaz, Rosa’s mother. She first appeared on the show in Season 5 Episode 10, “Game Night,” in which the 99th Precinct Detective dated her parents. While both were surprised, Matriarch Diaz obviously had a harder time understanding the situation. Julia reappeared in Episode 6 of Season 6, “The Crime Scene”, as she attempted to reestablish her relationship with Rosa.

Jimmy smit

One of the most explicit portrayals of the changes in Washington Heights has been recounted by Jimmy Smits’ character Kevin Rosario, the owner of the taxi company in In the heights. Nina’s father, he tries to keep his business going in order to pay his daughter’s tuition at Stanford University. Despite the high cost of studying, Kevin was adamant that Nina continued to study at the prestigious school, even forced to eventually sell her entire business to fund it.

Related: In The Heights: Why Ninas’ Mother Was Cut From The Movie

As in In the heights, Smits plays a devoted father in Brooklyn nine-nine like Amy’s father, Victor Santiago. The Patriarch of Santiago first appeared in Episode 7 of Season 4, “Mr. Santiago,” where Amy invited Jake Peralta to meet his father for the first time. Smits’ next appearance was in Season 5 Episode 7, “Two Turkeys,” as Amy and Jake prepare for their wedding. Although they are also David’s father, Miranda and Smits never shared the screen in Brooklyn nine-nine.

More: In The Heights: Why DACA Was The Movie’s Most Important Change

Mark Hamill Responds to Carrie Fisher’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame





About the Author