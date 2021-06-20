Aquaman 2 director James Wan welcomes Amber Heard to sequel





With filming on Aquaman 2 set to begin next month, star Amber Heard is entering her 40s and receiving a sweet note from director James Wan.

Director James Wan welcomes Amber Heard to the DCEU before filming beginsAquaman 2. Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry took center stage in 2018Aquaman, an adventure on the high seas that saw Arthur accept his role as King of Atlantis. A true box office success, the film soon set the stage for a sequel, although it was slower than expected to arrive. Aquaman 2 is currently slated for release in December 2022. Momoa and Wan, who directed the first film, will be back for this one, along with several other familiar faces. While plot details are still being kept under wraps,Aquaman 2 recently received the official title ofAquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Those returning from the first film include Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. In Heard’s case, sheAquaman 2 role comes after rumors of his dismissal emerged online. Despite some fans calling for her withdrawal amid her legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress remains committed to the DCEU and the role of Mera. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Aquaman 2’s Title Reveals About The Sequel’s Story During the weekend, Heardshared a photo of a message she received from Wan. With the post, Heard confirmed she was in quarantine before production began onAquaman 2. “Amber, welcome to AtlantisWan wrote in his note, which arrived on very sophisticated stationery. You can see Heard’s full post below. Assuming Heard’s quarantine will last as long as the standard amount of time that occurred during the pandemic, filming won’t start for at least two weeks. This matches what Momoa said recently, which is thatAquaman 2 will begin production in July. The start of filming may perhaps provide new details on what to expect from the DCEU movie; so far, very little has been revealed about the story. Based on the title, however, one can theorize thatAquaman 2 will explore some of the underwater worlds covered in the first film. Heard posted a lot about herAquaman 2 preparation work, from sharing images from the first film to raising the curtain on his training. She leaves no doubt that she will star inAquaman 2 alongside Momoa, and it’s clear she’s very excited to start. Based on everything she shared about the pre-production process, Heard may well be giving fans some fun BTS looks once filming begins. It should only take a few weeks now, so stay tuned for future updates onAquaman 2. More: Aquaman 2 Could Use Elements From Snyder’s Original Plan Source: Amber heard/ Instagram DCEU Supergirl costume has pants on as she flies in Flash movie video

