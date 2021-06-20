Father’s Day Special – Choose Your Bollywood Dad Style





Father’s Day seen through the lens of Bollywood has special dimensions for all of us. You ask why? Have you ever heard of the famous Bollywood line of “Agneepath” (1990), Manzil ko paane ke liye insaan jab apne salut aasoon khoon aur pasine mein lat-pat ho jaata hai toh mushkilen uska raasta kabhi nahi rok sakti (When a person is drenched in his own tears, blood and sweat to reach his destination, then hardship can never stop him). This famous line teaches morale and gives strength. These are the values ​​on which South Asian cultures are based. From 1990 to 2020, many Bollywood actors played such great father figure roles. “Kaise ho? “

“Tabiyat theek hai?

“Lo mama se baat karo” If my life was a movie, my father would only have 3 dialogues. – burnham hoe (@floydimus) Feb. 15, 2017 Bollywood actors really influence South Asian society.And oht over the years we have seen Bollywood cinema change. A decade later, in “K3G” (2001), the most favorite son, played by Shah Rukh Khan, stands up for what he believes in and changes his father’s heart, teaching us that Kabhi kabhi ghar ke bachche ghar ke badhon ko sahi raaste dekha dete hain (Sometimes the children of the house show the elders the right way). In South Asian society, parents and parental figures direct the actions of future generations, and younger generations are expected to shake their heads and accept what older generations say and do. However, with this example, it has empowered a new generation to empower themselves and make positive changes in society. Let’s see what the 2020 decade has in store for us. Hopefully we would have the chance to change the story again. On this Father’s Day, do you remember this superb line from “Baghban” (2003), sakta? (If a father can help his child take the first steps of his life, then why can’t the same child help his father take the last steps of his life?). As a son or daughter, think about all the sacrifices your father made and thank him for his time and effort. Remember that your father will always support your happiness and encourage you like Amrish Puri finally did in “Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge” (1995), Ja Simran, ja jeele apni zindagi, ja beta ja (Go Simran – go live your life),while remaining your spine.

Priyanka Deepak Gianchandani Priyanka grew up in New Jersey. She has a keen interest in exercise science, nutrition, public health, health care and medicine because she is a physician. She is also interested in skincare, fashion, dancing and many other aspects of lifestyle, and she enjoys spreading her knowledge on social media.







