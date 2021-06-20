Anna Sawai brought glamor to the premiere of Fast & Furious 9





In F9, the ninth and final installment of the successful franchise Fast Furious, Anna Sawai plays a tough guy dressed in leather and wielding a sword. But for the Japanese New Zealand actor, being a part of the project was more than a fun opportunity to kick his ass. I grew up watching the Quickly movies, which has always been special to me because, unlike most films from the early 2000s, I saw myself in the characters in the franchise, says Sawai of its diverse cast. In the new film, which will be released on June 25, Sawai plays Elle, a girl from Japan who lost her scientific parents at a young age. She joins the Vin Diesel gang, Michelle Rodriguez and all to defeat the evil brother of Diesel characters, played by John Cena. She found herself with a huge responsibility and had to learn how to fight in order to be able to protect herself, says Sawai. I was delighted that she not only could kick ass, but also had a great story. The film’s red carpet premiere took place Friday night at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. And unlike her sleek, no-nonsense persona, Sawai chose a decidedly more glamorous look for the affair. She wore a two-piece Brandon Maxwell ensemble consisting of a red cutout top and a pink draped skirt. I loved the bright summer vibe with the wide slit, which allowed it to sink when I walked on the mat, says Sawai. The set was designed by Erin Walsh and accessorized with elegant jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and silver sandals from Sophia Webster. (We love to see her do a fight scene in this look.) This being her first big movie, Sawai says her favorite part of the premiere was both getting dressed and seeing the audience reaction to the big screen. My favorite part was hearing them laugh and clap, says Sawai. This is what makes cinema so special! As for what you can expect from the film, if you go on opening day? You can expect bigger action, unexpected places, and more drama, she says. Sign us up. Below, Sawai’s preparation diary from F9 first.

