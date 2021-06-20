Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma :, Bollywood Wishes Father’s Day, Entertainment News





The whole world celebrates Father’s Day today. Marking the special occasion, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the day and shared valuable and never-before-seen winning photos on the internet. Father’s Day: Movies and Shows That Will Make Your Father’s Special Day More Fun Here’s how they wished their fathers and celebrated the day! From Anushka Sharma, who took to Instagram to wish her father and her daughter’s father Virat Kohli, to Akshay Kumar, who celebrated the day with a special memory of her father Hari Om Bhatia. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bell Bottom’ actor shared a three-photo collage featuring his father, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. “My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I could pass even a few drops to my children, my job here is well done! Happy # Father’s Day everyone.” He captioned the photo. Anushka shared a series of photos featuring her father and Virat. In the first photo, Anushka shared a throwback photo with her dad. In another post, she shared a photo from her pregnancy days with Virat on the beach, in which she can also be seen holding her baby bump.

“The two most exemplary men. The two who understand me. Filled with love and grace. The best father is a girl can have #happyfathersday.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with her father Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan. In the legend, she called them her “superheroes”. Newly married Yami Gautam took to her social media and shared a photo of herself with her father from her wedding. “Happy Father’s Day Dad… I love you,” Yami captioned the post. Karan Johar posted Father’s Day wishes not only for his children Yash and Roohi, but also for Alia Bhatt, who considers him a father figure.

Happy to be a father. My effort is to uplift them as individuals and never to gender stereotype them, to teach them inclusiveness and humanity in equal measure, we are in a world that needs conscious parenting and j aspires to be that parent. Children are extremely impressionable, so what we say around them really matters! #happyfathersday with every understanding, supporting but never controlling the father .. ” He wrote. Janhnvi Kapoor also wished her father a step backwards. “The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I’m becoming your Happy Father’s Day daughter, ” she captioned the post.

