Actor Xango Henry warms up summer 2021 in new movie The Hunt: The Savage Within





Birth of an action movie star to see this year! LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Los Angeles, CA There are two things moviegoers love the most, it’s an adventurous sci-fi summer thriller and super-star cast actors delivering the action-packed storyline. Actor, Xango Henry (Call Me King, upcoming release Keep The Faith), stars in the action, adventure and thriller expected from Z Films this summer, The Hunt: The Savage Within. At 6,330 pounds, Xango Henry towers over several of his cast mates. He was trained under the tutelage of coaches of highly respected actors, Ruben Moreno, Bobby Chance, Stephen Snyder and, yes, Bill Duke. His male acting style is compared to actors Carl Weathers and Bill Duke with Sidney Poitiers on Peak Deliverance, in his film scenes. Henry has over 60 credits in motion picture making as an actor. His role as Steve’s character in the soon to be released The Hunt: The Savage Within is this summer’s big Hollywood release. Directed by Fabien Garcia (of Die Fighting), The Hunt: The Savage Within has well-crafted VFX scenes and impenetrable characters that we all love in the classics Predator, Alien, and The Thing. In The Hunt, Xango plays a special ops soldier among a motley team of warriors battling a formidable alien force. His high-intensity stunts and hand-to-hand combat scenes are dark and edgy with a precision discipline he brings to the story of the characters. The set starring actors Madeleine Humphries, Lou Wegner and Joseph Almani also drops out alongside Xango with tough situations and a way to survive the mission throughout the film. While Xango Henry may not be a household name here in the United States, he is internationally known in Europe and Asia as a successful action star. Along with The Hunt, the actor has two films in post-production, and one is announced for this year alone. In addition to his film and fitness career, Xango released his new 2021 musical single, Dear Son, on Father’s Day. Available on all streaming platforms. Genres:

Genres: Short | Action | Adventure | Polar
www.iamXANGO.com
IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3129521/







