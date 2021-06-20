Tom Spezialy to be Showrunner for Marvel’s “Silk” Series Report





The executive producer of HBO’s famous “Watchman” will be the showrunner on Marvel’s upcoming live show.

Tom Spezialy’s executive produced HBO’s “Watchmen,” one of the most acclaimed superhero television shows in recent memory. Now he’s setting his sights on a Marvel character via “Silk,” Sony Television Pictures’ upcoming live-action series based on the Spider-Man character. Recently reported deadline that Spezialy, whose credits also include “The Leftovers” and “Castle Rock,” signed a global deal with Amazon Studios. Part of that deal would include Spezialy as executive producer and showrunner for “Silk,” which comes from Sony Pictures Television. The series would be heading to Amazon Prime Video, which would make “Silk” one of the only upcoming Marvel-branded shows not to air on Disney +. Spezialy is reportedly executive producer alongside Laureen Moon (“Atypical”), who wrote the TV adaptation “Silk,” based on the Korean-American comic book superhero who is closely associated with Spider-Man. The series is also supported by veterans of recent adaptations of Spider-Man: Deadline reported that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be producing “Silk” alongside producer of the Amy Pascal “Spider-Man” franchise. Related Related Most of the details on “Silk,” including information on the cast, number and length of episodes, and a release date, are under wraps. Reports of a “Silk” adaptation first surfaced in 2018; at the time, reports suggested the project would be a movie. “Silk” is one of the many “Spider-Man” projects going on. The Marvel Cinematic Universe entry “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to air in 2022, while Sony prepares to release “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” directed by Tom Hardyt in September. Although the Spider-Man character has become a mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the “Spider-Man” franchise is owned by Sony, and the relationship between the Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnations of Spider-Man characters and the verbose from Sony’s (but expanding) Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters is fuzzy at best. As for Spezialy, he won an Emmy last year for “Outstanding Limited Series – 2020” due to his work on HBO’s “Watchmen”. He has written credits on a variety of other projects, including the upcoming “Lake Success”, as well as series such as “Umutsuz Ev Kadinlari”, “Manhattan”, “Zero Hour”, “Chaos”, “Human Target” “,” Reaper “,” The District “and” Desperate Housewives “. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

